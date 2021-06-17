Motorist charged after crash east of Sarnia sends one to hospital

A 25-year-old Arkona resident has been charged with careless driving after a multi-car crash sent one person to hospital and closed a busy road east of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say.

The injured driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision on London Line near Mandaumin Road around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. London Line was closed for about two hours while crews removed the vehicles, police said.

A photo provided by police showed a grey SUV with a heavily damaged front end pulling a trailer.

The charge laid is under the Highway Traffic Act.

A 46-year-old Toronto resident was also charged with careless driving after a collision one week earlier on Highway 402, but no injuries were reported, Lambton OPP said.

Supplied

A Lambton OPP spokesperson said the rear-end collision involving a tractor trailer was due to backed-up traffic on the provincial highway.