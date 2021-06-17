Motorist charged after crash east of Sarnia sends one to hospital
A 25-year-old Arkona resident has been charged with careless driving after a multi-car crash sent one person to hospital and closed a busy road east of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say.
The injured driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision on London Line near Mandaumin Road around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. London Line was closed for about two hours while crews removed the vehicles, police said.
A photo provided by police showed a grey SUV with a heavily damaged front end pulling a trailer.
The charge laid is under the Highway Traffic Act.
A 46-year-old Toronto resident was also charged with careless driving after a collision one week earlier on Highway 402, but no injuries were reported, Lambton OPP said.
A Lambton OPP spokesperson said the rear-end collision involving a tractor trailer was due to backed-up traffic on the provincial highway.
IMPAIRED ARREST IN PETROLIA
A 31-year-old Petrolia woman is facing two impaired driving-related charges after an incident in the historic oil town earlier this week, Lambton OPP say.
Officers saw a motorist who may have been over the legal limit driving on Cardinal Crescent shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The suspect was arrested after showing signs of being impaired and taken to headquarters for testing.
The accused was released with an upcoming court date.