Motorist charged after crash east of Sarnia sends one to hospital

Observer staff
Jun 17, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
A 25-year-old Arkona resident has been charged with careless driving after a multi-car crash sent one person to hospital and closed a busy road east of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say. (Lambton OPP)
A 25-year-old Arkona resident has been charged with careless driving after a multi-car crash sent one person to hospital and closed a busy road east of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say. (Lambton OPP) Supplied

A 25-year-old Arkona resident has been charged with careless driving after a multi-car crash sent one person to hospital and closed a busy road east of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say.

The injured driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision on London Line near Mandaumin Road around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. London Line was closed for about two hours while crews removed the vehicles, police said.

A photo provided by police showed a grey SUV with a heavily damaged front end pulling a trailer.

The charge laid is under the Highway Traffic Act.

A 46-year-old Toronto resident was also charged with careless driving after a collision one week earlier on Highway 402, but no injuries were reported, Lambton OPP said.

A 46-year-old Toronto resident was charged with careless driving after a June 10 collision on Highway 402, but no injuries were reported, Lambton OPP say. (Lambton OPP)
A 46-year-old Toronto resident was charged with careless driving after a June 10 collision on Highway 402, but no injuries were reported, Lambton OPP say. (Lambton OPP) Supplied

A Lambton OPP spokesperson said the rear-end collision involving a tractor trailer was due to backed-up traffic on the provincial highway.

Story continues below

IMPAIRED ARREST IN PETROLIA

A 31-year-old Petrolia woman is facing two impaired driving-related charges after an incident in the historic oil town earlier this week, Lambton OPP say.

Officers saw a motorist who may have been over the legal limit driving on Cardinal Crescent shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The suspect was arrested after showing signs of being impaired and taken to headquarters for testing.

The accused was released with an upcoming court date.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers