Article content

A 24-year-old Sarnia man who was taken to hospital after an early-morning crash Thursday in the city’s south end has been charged with careless driving, provincial police say.

The accused was treated for minor injuries after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer near Highway 40 and Indian Round South shortly before 7 a.m., Lambton OPP said. The rear driver’s side of a flatbed trailer was damaged, according to a photo provided by police.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man, 24, charged with careless driving after early-morning crash: OPP Back to video

The provincial highway heading west towards Chemical Valley was briefly reduced to a single lane while the vehicles were removed from the road, police said.