Sarnia man, 24, charged with careless driving after early-morning crash: OPP
A 24-year-old Sarnia man who was taken to hospital after an early-morning crash Thursday in the city’s south end has been charged with careless driving, provincial police say.
The accused was treated for minor injuries after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer near Highway 40 and Indian Round South shortly before 7 a.m., Lambton OPP said. The rear driver’s side of a flatbed trailer was damaged, according to a photo provided by police.
Sarnia man, 24, charged with careless driving after early-morning crash: OPP
The provincial highway heading west towards Chemical Valley was briefly reduced to a single lane while the vehicles were removed from the road, police said.
IMPAIRED DRIVER CAUGHT USING CELLPHONE
A 44-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with impaired driving after being pulled over for using a cellphone and not wearing a seatbelt while driving through Petrolia, Lambton OPP say.
The incident took place around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on Maude Street. The motorist showed signs of being impaired after being pulled over, police said.
The suspect is facing the Criminal Code charge of impaired driving and two Highway Traffic Act charges and was given a Sarnia court date.