Marcel Laporte, a Sarnia pharmacist, and his staff have helped people suffering from overdoses in multiple locations – from busy city parking lots to farms in rural Lambton County.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“This is not just a south-end problem in Sarnia,” Laporte said Tuesday. “This affects everyone’s neighbourhood. You don’t have to look very far to find someone who’s been affected by it.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Not just a south-end problem in Sarnia’: Pharmacy preps for int’l overdose awareness day Back to video

To help save lives and address the lingering stigma surrounding the ongoing opioid crisis, BMC Pharmacy is again hosting a free community event at the end of August. To mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the Victoria Street North drug store will be handing out overdose-reversing naloxone kits.

They’ll also offer one-on-one training, giveaways and a prize draw. The only aspect missing for the second straight year is a barbecue, scuttled due to safety precautions and restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the goal remains the same – to get as many of the live-saving kits into the homes of people who use opioids, Laporte said. The business typically hands out between 100 and 150 during its annual event.

“If someone has a bee allergy, you make sure you have an EpiPen on hand. And if someone is taking opioids, whether it be illicit or otherwise, the responsible thing to do is to have (a naloxone kit) on hand as well,” he said.

The kits are free through the Ontario Health Ministry and the process can be anonymous if people wish, Laporte added.

The number of opioid-related deaths in Sarnia-Lambton this year hasn’t been confirmed, but the figure nearly doubled from 21 in 2019 to 40 last year, according to Lambton public health. The region has a rate of 38 overdose-related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents so far in 2021, higher than the provincial average of 30.