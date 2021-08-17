‘Not just a south-end problem in Sarnia’: Pharmacy preps for int’l overdose awareness day
Marcel Laporte, a Sarnia pharmacist, and his staff have helped people suffering from overdoses in multiple locations – from busy city parking lots to farms in rural Lambton County.
“This is not just a south-end problem in Sarnia,” Laporte said Tuesday. “This affects everyone’s neighbourhood. You don’t have to look very far to find someone who’s been affected by it.”
To help save lives and address the lingering stigma surrounding the ongoing opioid crisis, BMC Pharmacy is again hosting a free community event at the end of August. To mark International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the Victoria Street North drug store will be handing out overdose-reversing naloxone kits.
They’ll also offer one-on-one training, giveaways and a prize draw. The only aspect missing for the second straight year is a barbecue, scuttled due to safety precautions and restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the goal remains the same – to get as many of the live-saving kits into the homes of people who use opioids, Laporte said. The business typically hands out between 100 and 150 during its annual event.
“If someone has a bee allergy, you make sure you have an EpiPen on hand. And if someone is taking opioids, whether it be illicit or otherwise, the responsible thing to do is to have (a naloxone kit) on hand as well,” he said.
The kits are free through the Ontario Health Ministry and the process can be anonymous if people wish, Laporte added.
The number of opioid-related deaths in Sarnia-Lambton this year hasn’t been confirmed, but the figure nearly doubled from 21 in 2019 to 40 last year, according to Lambton public health. The region has a rate of 38 overdose-related emergency department visits per 100,000 residents so far in 2021, higher than the provincial average of 30.
Laporte said it’s vital to make people aware of this issue.
“Especially with what’s been going on the last while,” he said. “There’s been quite a number of people who have been struggling, especially through the pandemic with regards to opioids.”
People are encouraged to still seek medical attention after a kit is used since naloxone, which is active in the body for 20 to 90 minutes, can wear off before the opioids, causing breathing to stop again.
The upcoming event will run from around 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If someone comes outside of those hours, we’ll obviously still take care of them,” Laporte said.
The pharmacy, which is “very tight” with the local methadone clinic, Laporte said, always has kits on hand. It’s open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: International Overdose Awareness Day
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 31. from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: BMC Pharmacy at 118 Victoria St. N.
COST: Free