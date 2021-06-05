





Share this Story: Nova Chemicals fined $125K for 2018 brine leak at Corunna site

Nova Chemicals fined $125K for 2018 brine leak at Corunna site Photo by File photo / /The Observer

Article content Nova Chemicals has been fined $125,000 plus additional costs for an incident nearly three years ago involving a brine pipeline leak at its new polyethylene plant near Corunna. The underground pipeline at the Petrolia Line petrochemical facility was punctured by a subcontractor’s mechanical excavator sometime after 9 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2018. Water backfilled the area that Thursday as the contractor, hired to improve drainage for the large construction project, removed soil. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nova Chemicals fined $125K for 2018 brine leak at Corunna site Back to video About 245,000 litres of brine, a high-concentration salt-water solution, also flowed into the area. But a Nova Chemicals supervisor and the contractor’s staff were both unaware the leak had occurred as they couldn’t see it and an alarm system was believed to be malfunctioning. Around 6:30 p.m., the contractor started pumping what it thought was simply storm water from the excavated area to an on-site ditch that flows into the municipally-owned Allingham Drain.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Unbeknownst to the contractor, the storm water also contained brine that was leaking from the pipeline,” James Kendik, a senior Ontario Crown attorney, said while reading an agreed statement of facts to a provincial offences courtroom in Sarnia late last month. Around 8 a.m. the next day, one of the contractor’s employees noticed the pipeline, made of polyethylene and about 15 centimetres in diameter, was leaking. The staffer notified his supervisor. “Nova immediately took action to stop the leak from the damaged pipeline and to mitigate any impact that had occurred,” Kendik said. The pipeline was shut down and isolated, soil plugs were installed and vacuum trucks removed the brine and storm water mixture from the excavated area and the ditch. The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks and its spills action centre were notified. The National Energy Board and officials with St. Clair Township, its fire department, Aamjiwnaang First Nation and Environment Canada were also notified, Nova said at the time. The Chemical Valley company also hired an environmental consultant to take samples of the contaminated water and dead fish found in the area. “Fifteen small dead fish were observed near the brine pipeline leak,” Kendik said, adding, “None of the fish were species at-risk.” No evidence of “off-site impacts” linked to the leak was found, he said. There were no injuries, Nova said at the time.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After an internal investigation, Nova officials determined the contractor failed to follow their policies for locating and digging near buried pipelines, including a rule about using non-mechanical methods within three metres. But in a statement sent Friday to The Sarnia Observer, Nova said it takes “full accountability” for the incident and “values the safety and wellbeing” of the community and the environment. Officials don’t believe there have been any lasting ecological impacts, the company added. “We intend to comply with the enforcement action as deemed appropriate and have worked with our on-site contractors to ensure established processes and protocols are followed and future incidents do not occur,” the statement said. Nova was convicted on May 27 of a single charge under the Ontario Water Resources Act of discharging or causing or permitting the discharge of wastewater containing brine into a watercourse and impairing the quality of the water. Bruce Davies, Nova’s in-house lawyer, pleaded guilty on behalf of the company. Davies pointed out the minimum fine was $100,000 due to prior convictions in 1991, 1992, and 2001, but both sides agreed to up the penalty to $125,000. Justice of the peace Debra Isaac imposed the suggested fine “plus costs.” “This was (an) unfortunate situation involving a subcontractor,” Davies said. In addition to the contractor – they were not named in court and Nova declined to identify them in the statement – not following proper digging policies, another factor was the pipeline’s leak-detection warning system, the court heard. False alarms were “known to occur” when flow adjustments were made, Kendik said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content One of them took place around 8 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2018 – one hour prior to when the contractor started digging. The alarm stayed on until after the leak was physically observed the next morning. “The leak in the brine line was masked by the pre-existing false alarm and an alarm for the actual leak was not sounded,” Kendik said. “Therefore, Nova did not respond to shut down the brine pipeline.” A plan was approved in 2017 to upgrade its alarm systems, but a hydrocarbon pipeline was being worked on first as it was considered “higher consequence.” “Unfortunately, the alarm system on the brine pipeline had not been upgraded at the time of the incident,” Kendik said. But a new, more accurate system has since been installed on all pipelines at the Corunna site at “significant cost,” he said. “Nova’s highly confident that if a similar incident occurred today, the company’s employees would respond swiftly to the alarm to immediately stop any leaks or spills,” Kendik said. Brine is accumulated through “usual operations” at the Corunna site and is pumped through a dedicated pipeline to a reservoir, where it’s processed into products and sold by one of Nova’s customers. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia