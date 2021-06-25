





Article content A second high-volume COVID-19 vaccine clinic officially opened Friday in the Sarnia area, although one local public health official preferred to use a different word to describe the kickoff. “I don’t call it an opening. I call it an expansion of our mass immunizations,” said Andrew Taylor, general manager of Lambton County’s public health services division. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officials ‘excited’ as second Sarnia-area high-volume COVID-19 vaccine clinic up and running Back to video The new mass-immunization centre inside the twin-pad Clearwater Arena has been used sporadically over the past month for single-day test pilots, but now it will be used more often alongside the region’s other high-volume facility in Point Edward for what the region’s top doctor recently said was the final “grand push” in vaccine distribution. “We’re excited about this,” Taylor said. More than 1,400 people were scheduled to get doses Friday but, before they started to arrive, officials took local media and community partners on a tour of the 90-pod facility, which, as of early May, cost about $170,000 to get ready.

Article content Bluewater Health’s Nadine Neve explained the first stop for people with prescheduled appointments is inside the front doors near Wellington Street, where they are screened and checked in by students and volunteers. From there, Sarnia-Lambton residents move into registration and further screening from on-site health-care staff such as nurses and pharmacists. “We ask a series of questions just about health background – things we need to know before giving the vaccine,” Neve said. “We determine here whether they’re our standard 15-minute wait or whether they need an extended period of time for monitoring.” Then it’s onto the check-in process, with information entered in the provincial database. “At every checkpoint, there’s a volunteer,” Neve pointed out. Post-registration, impending vaccine recipients move through a hallway connecting the two pads decorated with encouraging signs and posters before arriving at their respective pods. Photo by Terry Bridge / Terry Bridge/The Observer The pods are lined up in back-to-back rows of 15, with some suited for unique needs. “Anybody that requires a larger pod, they need somewhere to lie down, or has an extended monitoring time,” Neve explained. A health-care staffer moves through the rows injecting vaccines followed by another employee documenting the process. Each shot and documentation takes around one minute. “Fifteen minutes, we’re done the row and the first person has left,” Neve said. A station of paramedics is on site for emergencies, but otherwise participants head to the checkout area once their waiting time has expired.

Article content “And that’s the end,” Neve said. “It’s usually about 25 minutes from door to door.” The on-site hall of fame at the rink, which could be home to a new city bus terminal next year, has been temporarily turned into a vaccine prep room. “They are very busy this morning drawing out vaccine,” Neve said. Photo by Terry Bridge / Terry Bridge/The Observer Taylor said the so-called hockey hub pod format, inspired by the health unit in Grey-Bruce and implemented in Point Edward earlier this year, is efficient and simple. “The streamlined process allows that person to be in the pod throughout the entire documentation, vaccine administration and other stages of the process,” he said. Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health who, earlier this week, pointed to the upcoming grand push, said Friday it was an “exciting” addition alongside the facility in Point Edward. “We now have access to both, and the challenge is just to run them both as efficiently as we can and try not to overextend ourselves,” he said after the tour. Officials said Friday more than 112,000 doses have been given out locally through the clinics, the health unit, hospital, pharmacies and doctors’ offices, and they’re on track to hit around 40,000 throughout the month of June. Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 or older, or who received their first dose before May 22, have been eligible to book second-dose appointments for the past week. Ontario announced Friday all adults across the province can book second-dose appointments starting Monday.

Article content Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are filling up fast. People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned. Ontario also announced this week the second of its three-stage reopening plan kicks in for most of the province Wednesday. For the second consecutive day, nine new local COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the health unit. Of the 3,589 cases since the pandemic began, 3,491 were considered resolved while 36 were still active, Lambton public health reported Friday. At least 633 have screened positive for a variant of concern. Seven COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll was still 62 while 49 people, including some Ontarians from outside the region, have died in local hospital. There were no active outbreaks. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

