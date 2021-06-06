





Article content The one-day test pilot last week at a second high-volume COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Sarnia area went “really” well, the region’s top doctor says, but there’s no timeline for when it will open to the public. More than 1,000 shots were injected at Clearwater Arena on May 31 as a select group of people, including high-risk health-care workers, received their second doses. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officials hoping for ‘more utilization’ of Clearwater COVID-19 vaccine clinic after test pilot went ‘really’ well Back to video “That place is prepped and ready to go and we’re looking at doing more utilization of that space in June,” Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said. A mass-immunization clinic has been running inside Point Edward’s arena since mid-March, when the region first started receiving shipments of vaccines from the province. But Clearwater has yet to open to the public as of Sunday as there hasn’t been enough supply to warrant a second mass-immunization clinic. Although the goal is to run it similar to the high-volume facility in Point Edward, Clearwater could be used in different ways.

Article content “If there are times when we might not be using the full capacity of Point Edward, for example, to then transition over to using some capacity over at Clearwater,” Ranade said. With certain seniors now able to get their second doses – Sarnia-Lambton residents age 75 and up or who received their first dose before April 1 became eligible Friday – it could help with mobility needs. “Bringing a lot of 90-plus or 80-plus folks into a high-volume centre with lots of walking – it’s not a great idea,” Ranade said. “And so as we transition – just in order to meet their average mobility needs – as we transition to making sure those folks get second doses, there’s an opportunity to open up some capacity in other places while we divert existing capacity to meet lower-flow needs.” Accessibility ramps were cited as one of the enhancements city staff “determined necessary” to support Lambton public health while transforming the twin-pad arena into the “hockey hub” mass vaccination model, according to a recent report to Sarnia city council. As of May 3, up to $170,000 was spent on improvements including ramps, security cameras, emergency lighting, pavement repairs, tables, chairs and other items. The facility has the capacity to accommodate up to 10,000 additional immunizations per week, depending upon supply, the report said. Ranade recently said it’s “really good” they have the extra capacity there in case there’s “some massive flood of vaccines” over the next few months.

Article content “That way there aren’t going to be any delays if we do get a ton of vaccine,” Ranade said. “But so far we haven’t seen anything like that yet.” Residents who recently became eligible for second doses based on age or timeline will be contacted directly by the health unit and don’t need to call or book appointments online. But for people calling with questions – the health unit’s dedicated vaccine call centre’s number is 226-254-8222 – officials have been asking for patience as call volumes are “extremely” high. Residents can also visit getthevaccine.ca for more information. Meanwhile, Ontario said it is expanding second-dose availability to all residents ahead of schedule due to increased and reliable supply, with people age 70 and older or who had their first dose before April 19 able to book through its system starting Monday. More than 77,500 doses have been administered locally as of last week. About 64 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose and almost eight per cent are fully vaccinated. Approximately three per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least a single dose. The health unit expects to deliver close to 30,000 total doses in June. Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday. Of the 3,523 cases since the pandemic began, 3,426 were considered resolved while 36 were still active. At least 589 have screened positive for a variant of concern, a figure that’s expected to rise as the latest lockdown restrictions are lifted. For the fifth consecutive day – and the first stretch of time since early December – the health unit wasn’t overseeing any active COVID-19 outbreaks. Four COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll was still 61 while 49 people, including some non-local residents, have died from the disease in local hospital. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

