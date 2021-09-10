One dead, two rushed to hospital after crash near Sarnia: Lambton OPP

DAWN-EUPHEMIA TOWNSHIP – One person is dead and two other people were taken to hospital after a two-car crash Friday morning in this rural area southeast of Sarnia, Lambton OPP say.

The collision took place shortly after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line, police said. Two people were taken to hospital with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

“A third individual has been pronounced deceased,” police said in a statement. “Identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of next-of-kin.”

A Lambton OPP spokesperson said the person who died and one of the people taken to hospital were in one vehicle. The other person was alone in their vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available, such as the types of vehicles they were driving, direction they were heading or if charges were pending.

“The cause of the collision is being investigated by members of the OPP technical collision investigation unit,” police said. “Updates will be provided when they become available.”

Multiple roads in the area were closed, including Marthaville Road between Oil Springs and Edys Mills lines and Aberfeldy Line between Robinson and Tramway roads. Police on scene at the closure at Aberfeldy Line and Tramway Road said to speak with the Lambton OPP spokesperson.

“The current road closure in the area is expected to last most of the day for the investigation,” police said in the statement.

Lambton paramedics also responded, police said. It was a cool but clear morning at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on a cellphone. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.