One Sarnia-area murder suspect granted bail while another is denied

Two Sarnia-area men charged with murder in unrelated cases spanning a deadly year-plus throughout the region had bail hearings wrap up Wednesday in the city's Superior Court of Justice. One man's release was approved by Justice John Desotti while the other was denied. Shawn Trowbridge, a 51-year-old Corunna man charged with second-degree murder after his fiancé was found dead in his home in the early-morning hours of New Year's Eve, was released to four sureties on a combined $159,000 bail. Evan Wolfe, a 26-year-old Kettle and Stony Point man charged with first-degree murder after another man at the First Nation near Sarnia died in November, was denied bail. In each case, the onus was on the defence to argue in favour of their clients' release. The reasons for Desotti's decisions, along with all evidence heard at the hearings in late April, are protected by court-ordered publication bans.

TROWBRIDGE RELEASED Trowbridge, wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue mask as he sat inside a small room in the Sarnia Jail, showed little emotion as Desotti ordered his release over Zoom from a Sarnia courtroom. The boilermaker by trade spent 146 days behind bars following his Dec. 31 arrest. He'll be under strict house arrest – including electronic monitoring – while he lives with two of his four sureties, his brother and sister-in-law, at their home in nearby Mooretown. The couple pledged $50,000 while another brother put up $100,000 and a friend agreed to offer $9,000. They won't have to fork over any money unless Trowbridge is caught breaking the terms of his release, which includes rules about staying away from weapons, alcohol and 15 specific people. He also can't discuss the case with four other people. The bail hearing was held April 27, but Desotti deferred making a decision until Wednesday. Trowbridge's next court date is June 23, but he doesn't have to be there as Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer Tyler MacDonald can represent him. Lambton OPP announced the charge on New Year's Day after Cheryl VanHuizen was found the previous day in a home on Riverside Drive. The 51-year-old mother of two adult children worked as a waitress at the Golden Palace restaurant in Corunna, where one month earlier she moved into a new home with Trowbridge, according to her sister. The couple had been together for about seven years, although there was a lengthy breakup, her sister said.

