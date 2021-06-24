One suspect arrested, second still missing after ‘serious’ robbery: Sarnia police

Article content

One of the suspects Sarnia police wanted on “serious” charges linked to a robbery and allegations of forcible confinement has been arrested, but the other is still outstanding.

Brennan Lee Erdodi, 35, of Sarnia was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday following a brief foot chase after officers saw him leave a Victoria Street home. He was set to appear in bail court Thursday, police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One suspect arrested, second still missing after ‘serious’ robbery: Sarnia police Back to video

Police said they were still searching for Michael James Coolman, 42, of Sarnia.

Supplied

Both suspects were wanted on warrants for robbery with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, police said. Coolman also faces two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order, police said.

“We please ask that you do not approach either suspect but rather contact the police,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.

The incident took place on June 13 at a London Line motel. The suspects allegedly asked the complainant to go to a room and demanded payment before threatening and assaulting him, police said.

The complainant was reportedly taken to another location, against his will, where he was held for a “period of time,” police said. He was eventually able to escape and get help.