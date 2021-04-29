Ontario Fire Marshal investigating blaze: Sarnia police

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

City police and firefighters were called around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to an address in the 100 block of College Avenue South about a fire, police said. Sarnia firefighters urged the public via Twitter at the time to avoid the area.

Sarnia police said Thursday they’re still holding the scene where a blaze broke out the previous day while the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office investigates the cause.

Crews from @SarniaFire and @SarniaPolice are currently on scene of a structure fire on the 100 block of College Street South. Please temporarily avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/b5EuLrRwUl — Sarnia Fire Rescue (@SarniaFire) April 28, 2021

The blaze was brought under control and there were no injuries, but the investigation continues, police said.

POLICE FIND $21K IN DRUGS AND CASH DURING RAID

A 32-year-old Sarnia man is facing a long list of charges after city police say they seized more than $21,000 in drugs and cash, along with a brass-knuckles-and-knife-combination weapon during a raid.

The suspect was caught fleeing as Sarnia police vice unit used a search warrant to go into a home in the 1400 block of Exmouth Street at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Officers found more than 93 grams of cocaine worth about $11,000, about 101 grams of crystal meth with a street value of around $10,000, and two hydromorphone pills worth about $20. They also found $1,850 in cash and the weapon.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of failing to comply with a release order, and one count each of drug possession, possession of an unauthorized weapon, and operation of a vehicle while prohibited. The accused was seen driving while prohibited while being watched on a previous day, police said.

He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

WARWICK MAN CAUGHT WITH STUN GUN: OPP

A 43-year-old Warwick Township man who called police is facing multiple charges after police found a high-voltage stun gun, Lambton OPP said Thursday.

Police were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to Ontario Street for an unknown reason and, while there, they learned the complainant had outstanding arrest warrants in another area. While searching the man, officers found the stun gun, police said.

The man has been charged with possession of a prohibited device and failing to comply with a release order and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing, police said.