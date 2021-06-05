





‘Our eyes were definitely opened’: Sarnia high school raises over $30K for cancer research amid pandemic Supplied

Article content After considering it for a couple of years, Haley McKinlay felt it was finally time to spearhead a cancer research fundraiser at her school. But similar to most events during the spring of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic torpedoed those plans. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Our eyes were definitely opened’: Sarnia high school raises over $30K for cancer research amid pandemic Back to video Despite the pandemic spilling over into 2021, forcing the majority of students across Ontario to learn online from home, McKinlay decided to go ahead with a Relay for Life event at her Sarnia high school – just virtually. The Grade 10 student’s efforts paid off as Great Lakes raised more than $30,000. “Our original goal was just $4,000, which is crazy,” McKinlay said. “And we only expected about like 20, 30 people and we ended up with around 80. Our eyes were definitely opened.” The Murphy Road high school hosted a virtual rally on April 22 to raise awareness and “get the school excited” for the five-week fundraiser leading up to the online-based relay on May 27, McKinlay said.

Article content “It went really well,” the 15-year-old Corunna resident said. “It was a really good time for us all to get together virtually and share what affects us and how cancer has affected us all.” The Google Meet get-together featured a lineup of speakers, trivia, games, prizes, and a scavenger hunt. “It was an incredible success,” said Karen L’Heureux, a Great Lakes teacher who, along with a team of captains representing each grade, helped McKinlay put the event together. “A huge thank you goes out to all of our donors and sponsors.” Photos and stories were also shared on social media. At the end, viewers were encouraged to get outside and go for a walk. “To kind of replicate the traditional thing during the actual relay,” McKinlay said. Five teams – one for each grade and a squad of staff – were comprised led by designated captains. “Next year we’re hoping that we can have more teams,” McKinlay said. “But this year with COVID and being the first year at Great Lakes we just did five.” Grade 9 student Ava Turner was the highest individual fundraiser, pulling in more than $5,000. “She’s been kicking butt this whole time,” McKinlay said, adding the avid fundraiser has “close experience” with cancer. Supplied Along with L’Heureux, McKinlay had some expert help organizing the event as she’s the daughter of Paula McKinlay, a community fundraising specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society’s (CCS) Sarnia office. “She was very helpful,” the younger McKinlay said. “And her team at CCS.”

Article content Sarnia’s community-based Relay for Life is set for June 12, but virtually as well due to the pandemic. More information is available at bit.ly/3uVJinK. McKinlay was asked if she knows people impacted by the disease. “Too many people, to be honest,” McKinlay said, listing grandparents, their friends, and one of her best friend’s parents. “That (relay) was really good to have this year, too, because there’s no way that you haven’t been affected by cancer, and if you have that is amazing and you should be very grateful for that.” Carter Brissette, a Grade 9 Great Lakes student, died due to brain cancer in March 2020. “We incorporated him as much as we could into our event and we got really close with the family through this event,” McKinlay said. It will “for sure” happen again next year, she said. It will be bigger and, hopefully, in person. “We’ll definitely have bigger goals for next year now that we know what our school’s capable of,” McKinlay said. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

