Two taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at rural Lambton intersection

PLYMPTON-WYOMING – Two people were taken to hospital Thursday after three vehicles, including a dump truck, collided at the same rural intersection where a fatal crash took place about seven months earlier.

Lambton OPP, paramedics and Plympton-Wyoming firefighters were called around 10:30 a.m. to a multi-car collision at Forest Road and London Line. Despite the two being taken to hospital as a precaution, there weren’t any serious injuries, paramedics on scene said.

A police officer there declined to comment, referring questions to a Lambton OPP spokesperson. Via email, a police spokesperson said he wasn’t aware if any charges were laid, but added more information could be released later.

The passenger’s side door of a blue Pontiac Firebird was significantly damaged and the corner of the bumper on the passenger’s side of a white GMC SUV was dented. A dump truck parked in a different area of London Line was not obviously damaged.

It was a brisk – about 4 C – morning after several days of milder temperatures and roads were slick at the time due to a steady rain. The speed limit through the area is 90 km/h.

A 57-year-old Watford man died Sept. 20 after two cars collided at the same intersection. A 26-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with careless driving about three months later. That case is will return to court in May.

