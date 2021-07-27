Petrolia man avoids jail despite fleeing crash and going home to drink

The Lambton Crown attorney’s office was initially considering asking for jail time after a Petrolia man was found “extremely” drunk and “belligerent” at home shortly after fleeing the scene of a crash with his children in the back of his pickup truck.

“Around the 45-day mark,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said this week in a Sarnia courtroom.

But due to the steps 42-year-old Daniel Street has taken since the collision – one year ago this past Sunday – to address issues with alcohol, the Crown switched its stance to a conditional sentence. Justice Anne McFadyen went that route, imposing one month of house arrest followed by another month of a curfew.

But the judge pointed out the case had several “extremely” aggravating factors.

“Mr. Street was operating his vehicle with his children as passengers, his readings were extremely high, there was a collision, and also resistance by Mr. Street when confronted by the police,” McFadyen said.

Street pleaded guilty May 3 to one Criminal Code charge of being over the legal limit within two hours of driving and a single Highway Traffic Act charge of failing to remain at the scene of a crash, but sentencing was adjourned to this week. Back in May the court heard on July 25, 2020, around 7 p.m., Lambton OPP were called after a grey 2017 Chevrolet Silverado hit a Chevrolet Impala on Petrolia Line east of Plowing Match Road.

The pickup truck was smoking as it fled Enniskillen Township.

“The other car was totalled,” Iaquinta said.

Street was ordered to pay restitution of more than $21,000 to an insurance firm after his convictions.

Police found the damaged pickup and a “heavily intoxicated” Street a couple of hours later at his home. After a yelling match with officers, including some vulgar language, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.