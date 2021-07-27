Petrolia man avoids jail despite fleeing crash and going home to drink
The Lambton Crown attorney’s office was initially considering asking for jail time after a Petrolia man was found “extremely” drunk and “belligerent” at home shortly after fleeing the scene of a crash with his children in the back of his pickup truck.
“Around the 45-day mark,” assistant Crown attorney Ryan Iaquinta said this week in a Sarnia courtroom.
But due to the steps 42-year-old Daniel Street has taken since the collision – one year ago this past Sunday – to address issues with alcohol, the Crown switched its stance to a conditional sentence. Justice Anne McFadyen went that route, imposing one month of house arrest followed by another month of a curfew.
But the judge pointed out the case had several “extremely” aggravating factors.
“Mr. Street was operating his vehicle with his children as passengers, his readings were extremely high, there was a collision, and also resistance by Mr. Street when confronted by the police,” McFadyen said.
Street pleaded guilty May 3 to one Criminal Code charge of being over the legal limit within two hours of driving and a single Highway Traffic Act charge of failing to remain at the scene of a crash, but sentencing was adjourned to this week. Back in May the court heard on July 25, 2020, around 7 p.m., Lambton OPP were called after a grey 2017 Chevrolet Silverado hit a Chevrolet Impala on Petrolia Line east of Plowing Match Road.
The pickup truck was smoking as it fled Enniskillen Township.
“The other car was totalled,” Iaquinta said.
Street was ordered to pay restitution of more than $21,000 to an insurance firm after his convictions.
Police found the damaged pickup and a “heavily intoxicated” Street a couple of hours later at his home. After a yelling match with officers, including some vulgar language, he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
“He does not recall being told he was under arrest before the officers took physical control of him,” defence lawyer Carolynn Conron said during this week’s sentencing hearing.
Breath tests at headquarters showed Street had between 224 and 239 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.
“Almost at three times the legal limit,” Iaquinta said.
During Street’s sentencing, Conron shed further light on the crash and the thought process of her client, who was returning his children to their mother’s house that Saturday evening.
“In the short time it took him to turn around to look into the backseat and attend to one of his children, the car in front of him had slowed significantly to turn right into the driveway,” Conron said. “When he looked forward (he) could not avoid the collision.”
The Sarnia-area native was dealing with an “extremely tense” family situation at the time and was worried if he was late his ex-wife would revoke child access, Conron added.
“That was the reason he failed to remain. He, obviously, has come to deeply regret this decision,” she said. “It was not right. He, just, in a moment had panicked.”
Street dropped off his children to their mother’s house safely and on time that night, but went home and drank an “excessive” amount of alcohol in a “very” short amount of time prior his arrest, Conron said. But her client has been sober since and has worked “hard” on staying away from alcohol, she said.
Street declined a chance to address the court.
Conron also argued in favour of a conditional sentence instead of a fine – between two and three weeks, she suggested – due to his financial struggles.
“Overall the financial implications of his drinking have been significant,” Conron said.
Street was fined $1,000 for the Highway Traffic Act conviction and handed the hefty restitution bill. But the remaining charges Lambton OPP laid at the time, including resisting police, were withdrawn.
