Police briefs: Impaired driving, aggravated assault, stolen scooter

A 32-year-old Petrolia woman has been charged with impaired driving after a three-month investigation into a collision near Blenheim, Chatham-Kent police say.

The single-car crash took place on Talbot Trail near Lagoon Road just before midnight on Feb. 12. The vehicle struck several trees after the suspect lost control, police said. The police’s traffic management unit took over the investigation due to the serious nature of the crash, including injuries.

The woman was released with a court date in early June.

INJURED PERSON DRIVES TO HOSPITAL

A 35-year-old London woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after a complainant drove themselves to hospital, Lambton OPP say.

An alleged altercation took place around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Lambton Shores. The complainant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, one count each of aggravated assault and utter threats, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order, police said. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.