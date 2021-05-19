Police briefs: Impaired driving, aggravated assault, stolen scooter
A 32-year-old Petrolia woman has been charged with impaired driving after a three-month investigation into a collision near Blenheim, Chatham-Kent police say.
The single-car crash took place on Talbot Trail near Lagoon Road just before midnight on Feb. 12. The vehicle struck several trees after the suspect lost control, police said. The police’s traffic management unit took over the investigation due to the serious nature of the crash, including injuries.
The woman was released with a court date in early June.
INJURED PERSON DRIVES TO HOSPITAL
A 35-year-old London woman is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, after a complainant drove themselves to hospital, Lambton OPP say.
An alleged altercation took place around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Lambton Shores. The complainant was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The woman is facing two counts of assault with a weapon, one count each of aggravated assault and utter threats, and three counts of failing to comply with a release order, police said. She was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
SUSPECT ON STOLEN SCOOTER ARRESTED
A suspect riding an allegedly stolen scooter was arrested in Thedford, Lambton OPP say.
Police saw a person riding erratically on Main Street around 8:50 p.m. this past Thursday and found out the recreational ride was reported stolen.
A 52-year-old Parkhill man has been charged with possession of stolen property with a value less than $5,000 and three counts of driving while prohibited and will be in Sarnia court in late June.
IMPAIRED BY DRUG
A 25-year-old Lambton Shores man has been charged with impaired driving after police were called about a suspicious vehicle in Enniskillen Township, Lambton OPP say.
Police found the vehicle around 6 a.m. Sunday on Rokeby Line and arrested the suspect.