Police briefs: Passenger caught with drugs in Sarnia, trucker driving with smashed windshield

A 51-year-old Quebec man is facing multiple charges after Sarnia police say they found about $2,250 worth of fentanyl on a passenger in a car, who was hit with a stun gun while resisting officers.

A vehicle was pulled over in the area of Wellington and Front streets by the Sarnia police’s community orientated problem solving unit through a drug-trafficking investigation, police said. Officers saw an eight-inch butcher’s knife on the ground, so they told everyone inside the car to get out and attempted to arrest them, police said.

The driver was co-operative but the passenger struggled so they hit him with the stun gun, police said. Officers were able to handcuff the suspect, but they were concerned he may have had a weapon as he kept reaching for his waistband.

“A search of the suspect, in the area of his waistband, located 4.5 grams of suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $2,250,” police said in a statement.

They also found a digital scale and $2,265 in cash.

“The passenger attempted to give a false name but ultimately officers were able to identify who the individual was,” police said.

Frank Honbong Lee, 51, from Quebec has been charged with drug trafficking, resisting police, and public mischief.

The charges and police allegations haven’t been tested in court.

Lee was held for a bail hearing, police said.

STUNT DRIVER, TRUCKER CHARGED

A teen from Wyoming has been charged with stunt driving after multiple complaints were made about erratic drivers near the high school in Petrolia, Lambton OPP say.

Officers focused on Dufferin Avenue near Queen Street Tuesday afternoon and, around 2:25 p.m., saw a vehicle breaking stunt-driving laws. A 17-year-old suspect had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and was handed a court date while the vehicle was impounded for two weeks, police said.