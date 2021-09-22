Police briefs: Passenger caught with drugs in Sarnia, trucker driving with smashed windshield
A 51-year-old Quebec man is facing multiple charges after Sarnia police say they found about $2,250 worth of fentanyl on a passenger in a car, who was hit with a stun gun while resisting officers.
A vehicle was pulled over in the area of Wellington and Front streets by the Sarnia police’s community orientated problem solving unit through a drug-trafficking investigation, police said. Officers saw an eight-inch butcher’s knife on the ground, so they told everyone inside the car to get out and attempted to arrest them, police said.
The driver was co-operative but the passenger struggled so they hit him with the stun gun, police said. Officers were able to handcuff the suspect, but they were concerned he may have had a weapon as he kept reaching for his waistband.
“A search of the suspect, in the area of his waistband, located 4.5 grams of suspected fentanyl with an approximate street value of $2,250,” police said in a statement.
They also found a digital scale and $2,265 in cash.
“The passenger attempted to give a false name but ultimately officers were able to identify who the individual was,” police said.
Frank Honbong Lee, 51, from Quebec has been charged with drug trafficking, resisting police, and public mischief.
The charges and police allegations haven’t been tested in court.
Lee was held for a bail hearing, police said.
STUNT DRIVER, TRUCKER CHARGED
A teen from Wyoming has been charged with stunt driving after multiple complaints were made about erratic drivers near the high school in Petrolia, Lambton OPP say.
Officers focused on Dufferin Avenue near Queen Street Tuesday afternoon and, around 2:25 p.m., saw a vehicle breaking stunt-driving laws. A 17-year-old suspect had their driver’s licence suspended for 30 days and was handed a court date while the vehicle was impounded for two weeks, police said.
Meanwhile, the OPP West Region’s traffic enforcement team was also in the area that day, according to a Tweet. The squad set its sights on areas in Point Edward, where Lambton OPP have been receiving complaints of speeding vehicles.
In a separate Tweet, Lambton OPP said they stopped a transport truck from Michigan with a heavily damaged windshield due to a collision with an animal.
“The driver was charged and vehicle was taken out of service until properly repaired,” police said.
IMPAIRED CRASH NEAR GRAND BEND
A 39-year-old Barrie man is facing impaired and fail-to-remain charges after a crash near Grand Bend, Lambton OPP say.
Two vehicles collided around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Bluewater Highway north of the beach town. One fled the scene, police said.
“Officers located the driver and, upon speaking with the individual, it became apparent the individual was displaying signs of impairment,” police said in a statement.
The suspect was arrested and taken to headquarters for testing.
Ben Jones, 39, from Barrie is facing three charges and is scheduled to be in Sarnia court on Nov. 22.
The charges and police allegations haven’t been tested in court.