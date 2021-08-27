‘Pretty fortunate’: Petrolia car dealership passes on to fourth generation
Each generation that’s run the nearly 100-year-old car dealership on the east end of Petrolia has run into unique potholes that could’ve flattened the family business.
The building Jack MacFarlane first opened his all-types-of-motors operation in back in 1922 burned down within the first year. He rebuilt, but likely had no idea the Great Depression was on the horizon.
There was also the 1973 oil crisis – it arrived just as MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC moved to its current location on Oil Heritage Road – sky-high inflation rates in the early 1980s, the 2007-era recession, and now an ongoing global pandemic.
“There were a lot of instances where business could have ended abruptly,” said third-generation owner Wayne MacFarlane, who took over in the mid-’70s from his father, Bob. “It’s amazing that they managed to survive that.”
A new, but familiar, name is now responsible for ushering the dealership into the next century – Wayne’s daughter, Kristin MacFarlane. The 48-year-old Enniskillen Township resident officially took over the business on June 1.
“Pretty fortunate to be able to have done this, fourth generation,” Wayne, a 73-year-old Petrolia resident, said.
Kristin acknowledged there is some pressure being the fourth consecutive MacFarlane to take the reigns.
“As times change, things change,” she said, “(but) every generation’s agreed on the basic principles of customer service.
“Our reputation is built on that.”
The first couple of months at the helm have been a challenge as the pandemic continues to affect new-vehicle inventory, Kristin said.
“Which all manufacturers are – that’s nothing new,” she said. “It’ll come back.”
After spending time working in other industries and at other car dealerships, Kristin came home and joined the family business in 1998. She spent about five years as a service adviser – “I really liked the service side,” she said – before moving into the role of general manager from about 2004 to earlier this year, when she became the owner.
Wayne, a fixture for over four decades, still stops in on a near-daily basis.
“He likes to come in and see clients and he does some running around for us,” Kristin said. “He certainly is around a lot.”
The two most recent MacFarlanes credited their “great” and loyal employees – there are about 27 – and pointed to the importance of being involved in the community and fundraising initiatives as part of their success.
Although Kristin just took over, will there someday be a fifth-generation owner of the business, which turns 100 next May? There’s certainly “a chance,” said the mother of two teenage boys.
“At this point, I don’t know what their plans are. I would encourage them to figure out what they want to do and if it’s this, great. If it’s not, that’s great, too,” she said.
