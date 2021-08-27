‘Pretty fortunate’: Petrolia car dealership passes on to fourth generation

Each generation that’s run the nearly 100-year-old car dealership on the east end of Petrolia has run into unique potholes that could’ve flattened the family business.

The building Jack MacFarlane first opened his all-types-of-motors operation in back in 1922 burned down within the first year. He rebuilt, but likely had no idea the Great Depression was on the horizon.

There was also the 1973 oil crisis – it arrived just as MacFarlane Chevrolet Buick GMC moved to its current location on Oil Heritage Road – sky-high inflation rates in the early 1980s, the 2007-era recession, and now an ongoing global pandemic.

“There were a lot of instances where business could have ended abruptly,” said third-generation owner Wayne MacFarlane, who took over in the mid-’70s from his father, Bob. “It’s amazing that they managed to survive that.”

A new, but familiar, name is now responsible for ushering the dealership into the next century – Wayne’s daughter, Kristin MacFarlane. The 48-year-old Enniskillen Township resident officially took over the business on June 1.

“Pretty fortunate to be able to have done this, fourth generation,” Wayne, a 73-year-old Petrolia resident, said.

Photo by Terry Bridge / Terry Bridge/The Observer

Kristin acknowledged there is some pressure being the fourth consecutive MacFarlane to take the reigns.

“As times change, things change,” she said, “(but) every generation’s agreed on the basic principles of customer service.

“Our reputation is built on that.”

The first couple of months at the helm have been a challenge as the pandemic continues to affect new-vehicle inventory, Kristin said.

“Which all manufacturers are – that’s nothing new,” she said. “It’ll come back.”