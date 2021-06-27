Public input on Sarnia’s waterfront plan washed out

Article content

Sarnia officials were hoping to garner feedback this past weekend for a plan on the city’s riverfront, but a public event was postponed due to poor weather.

Economic development staff were initially planning to be at the waterfront Saturday to ask the public for their input on a master plan, but with heavy rainfall in the forecast the event was moved to the following Saturday instead. Staff will be at the flag plaza in Centennial Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on July 3.

Officials are looking for feedback on existing ideas for the waterfront including improved connections between the span from just south of Rainbow Park north to Sarnia Marina and Sarnia’s downtown, and creating more commercial space. They’re also asking for new ideas from the public.