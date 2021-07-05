Ranade encourages all eligible residents to get COVID-19 vaccines as youths given green light for second shots

Article content

As another segment of the population in Sarnia-Lambton was given the green light Monday to book second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Lambton’s top doctor encouraged all eligible residents to sign up for their first or second shots.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said people should book second-dose appointments as soon as they’re eligible, but also recommended those who haven’t received any doses yet to sign up for that initial shot.

“Being fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is proven to provide the best possible protection from the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is currently circulating in the community,” Ranade said in a statement.

Local residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days earlier became eligible Monday to book their second doses. Ontario recently announced it was accelerating second-dose eligibility for that age range, and Lambton public health said they can now book appointments at any of the local clinics through its registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd.

“Please be patient as our clinics are booking up quickly. If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be opened as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said in the statement.