Ranade encourages all eligible residents to get COVID-19 vaccines as youths given green light for second shots
Article content
As another segment of the population in Sarnia-Lambton was given the green light Monday to book second-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Lambton’s top doctor encouraged all eligible residents to sign up for their first or second shots.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said people should book second-dose appointments as soon as they’re eligible, but also recommended those who haven’t received any doses yet to sign up for that initial shot.
Ranade encourages all eligible residents to get COVID-19 vaccines as youths given green light for second shots Back to video
“Being fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is proven to provide the best possible protection from the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is currently circulating in the community,” Ranade said in a statement.
Local residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days earlier became eligible Monday to book their second doses. Ontario recently announced it was accelerating second-dose eligibility for that age range, and Lambton public health said they can now book appointments at any of the local clinics through its registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd.
“Please be patient as our clinics are booking up quickly. If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be opened as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said in the statement.
Advertisement
Article content
People wanting the jab can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” the agency cautioned.
“If you are unable to reach us or get a busy signal, please call back. Our agents are working diligently to answer your calls,” the health unit said.
Youths are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine based on Health Canada regulations and the 28-day gap is the minimum interval, the health unit said. About 18.5 per cent have received at least one dose and nearly one per cent were fully vaccinated, the health unit said.
All Ontario adults were already eligible to book second-dose appointments. The local health unit reminded it can’t guarantee which version they will receive for their followup shots, but pointed out all approved mRNA vaccines are interchangeable.
As of Monday, more than 128,500 total doses have been distributed via public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. About 73 per cent of adults have received at least one does and 42 per cent were fully vaccinated.
Four new local COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Monday by the health unit. Of the 3,612 cases since the pandemic began, 3,533 were considered resolved while 17 were still active. At least 647 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 13 linked to Delta.
A single active outbreak in the community that started at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia June 25 remained. There were fewer than five cases as of Monday.
The local death toll was still 62 ,while 50 patients, including some from outside the region, have died in Sarnia’s hospital. Three COVID-positive patients were in hospital Monday, Bluewater Health reported.
Ontario was still in the second of its three-stage reopening plan. For a full list of what’s permitted under the second phase, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry