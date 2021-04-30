Sarnia-area health unit preaches patience as COVID-19 vaccine appointments open to 55-plus

“If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be open for booking as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said Friday in a statement.

But officials advise residents to be patient as clinics are filling up quickly.

In the Sarnia area, Indigenous people, adults receiving chronic home health care, and certain essential workers who can’t work from home are also being targeted. Eligible people can book appointments via the health unit’s registration page.

Lambton public health’s move Friday of lowering the eligible age range by five years follows in line with Ontario’s announcement the previous day. The province’s plan also includes a “targeted commitment” to allocate half of upcoming vaccine shipments to hot-spot communities and steadily opening up registration to all adults 18 and older by the end of May.

Sarnia and Lambton County residents age 55 and older can now register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, the local health unit says.

The health unit is also making improvements to its online registration system to make it easier to book, cancel or reschedule appointments. The system, slated to launch next month, will be able to provide reminders and confirmations via email and text.

In the meantime, residents age 40 and older can also get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.

Visit GetTheVaccine.ca for the latest information.

As of Friday, more than 47,000 injections – the majority being first doses – had been administered locally, which represents about 40 per cent of the eligible population, the health unit said.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the health unit. Of the region’s 3,238 cases since the pandemic began, 3,104 were considered resolved while 78 were still active. A total of 383 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said despite the “relatively low” caseload, the region is in a “critical juncture” in the pandemic.

“Our situation is still extremely precarious and could change at any moment if we let our guard down. We have highly transmissible variants of concern circulating in the community which is very concerning,” he said in the statement. “The best way to stop transmission is to follow all public-health guidelines.”

Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Thursday, Bluewater Health reported. Toronto-area patients are being brought to Southwestern Ontario hospitals amid a pandemic-related health-care crisis in Canada’s largest city.

The region’s death toll still stood at 56.

The health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks. Twelve Lambton College students have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared last week inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. Another one is at the North Lambton childcare centre in Watford, where a staff member and a child both tested positive.

Two unidentified local business linked to between three and nine cases are also dealing with outbreaks.

