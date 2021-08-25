Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine doses eclipses 171K

Article content

Local COVID-19 vaccination figures continue to creep up in the Sarnia area.

More than 171,000 shots have been injected in the arms of residents as of Wednesday, the health unit reported, which is less than 2,000 more than one week earlier. The latest figures from Lambton public health, however, also mean nearly 78 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and more than 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With school around the corner, more than 23 per cent of youths have already had a single shot and almost 20 per cent have both, although those figures include children younger than age 12 who are ineligible based on Health Canada criteria.

With an eye on increasing the overall numbers, the health unit advised the public of a vaccine clinic Thursday inside the Optimist Hall at the arena in Point Edward – the appointment or drop-in session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and reminded residents they can also get shots at local pharmacies.