Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine doses eclipses 171K
Article content
Local COVID-19 vaccination figures continue to creep up in the Sarnia area.
More than 171,000 shots have been injected in the arms of residents as of Wednesday, the health unit reported, which is less than 2,000 more than one week earlier. The latest figures from Lambton public health, however, also mean nearly 78 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and more than 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Sarnia area’s COVID-19 vaccine doses eclipses 171K Back to video
With school around the corner, more than 23 per cent of youths have already had a single shot and almost 20 per cent have both, although those figures include children younger than age 12 who are ineligible based on Health Canada criteria.
With an eye on increasing the overall numbers, the health unit advised the public of a vaccine clinic Thursday inside the Optimist Hall at the arena in Point Edward – the appointment or drop-in session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – and reminded residents they can also get shots at local pharmacies.
Advertisement
Article content
All eligible residents can book vaccine appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Just a single new local COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday. Of the 3,677 cases since the pandemic began, 3,591 were considered resolved while 18 were still active. The number of local cases linked to variants of concern weren’t available due to changes to the province’s case and contact-management system, the health unit said.
The local death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.
Bluewater Health reported it had one COVID-positive patient in hospital.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry