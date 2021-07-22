Sarnia-area mass vaccination clinics closing in August
Similar to moves made by other health units throughout Southwestern Ontario, Lambton Public Health plans to close its mass-immunization clinics and refocus its COVID-19 vaccine push via smaller venues.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said the health unit plans to close its large-scale facilities inside the Point Edward and Clearwater arenas in August. The final scheduled clinic at Clearwater is slated for July 30 – several openings are also available for Friday – and the last day at Point Edward is expected to take place in mid-August, although they’ll still be offering vaccines in the adjoining Point Edward community hall owned by a local service club.
“But the arenas will be back in business,” Ranade said.
Plans weren’t finalized for rural facilities in Wyoming and Forest that have been doing a “ton” of immunizations, he said.
“There’ll be a rural site open and an urban site open for people to continue to get vaccines,” Ranade said. “It’ll be routinely, but not every day.”
The health unit is running its first walk-in clinic featuring giveaways Saturday at the Dow Centre for Youth and recently launched a standby list – available at bit.ly/2UyFlZS – while pop-up and mobile clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies continue to offer doses.
Health unit officials in London said this week they will also be shutting down two mass-immunization clinics in September.
Looking ahead, Ranade said it’s “too hard to tell” if the health unit wukk need the large-scale sites again. The main factors are how quickly the virus changes and if “significant” boosters or reformulated vaccines are required due to new variants.
“We’ll have to figure that out later, but there’s so many unknowns to that it’s really hard to plan that out right now,” he said.
Eligible youths and adults wanting the jab can also book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 152,500 doses have been given to Sarnia-Lambton residents as of this week.
Just one new local COVID-19 case was confirmed Thursday by the health unit. Of the 3,633 cases since the pandemic began, 3,562 are considered resolved while four were still active. A total of 675 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 39 linked to Delta.
After back-to-back days of COVID-related deaths being reported, the death toll was still 67 overall. There were no active outbreaks and Bluewater Health reported it doesn’t have any COVID-19 patients in hospital.
