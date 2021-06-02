





Article content The exact name hasn’t been selected yet, but Sarnia’s oldest arena will be renamed after the city’s first prominent NHL player and member of a legendary Team Canada squad. Sarnia city council gave the green light this week to rename Sarnia Arena after Pat Stapleton. The former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman, who died in April 2020, compiled a respected on-ice career followed by several decades of mentoring youth in the sport. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia Arena will be renamed after late local hockey icon Pat Stapleton Back to video Coun. Bill Dennis called him a “tremendous” role model for hockey players but also how to live life in general. “It is my honour to support the renaming of the Sarnia Arena after Pat Stapleton,” Dennis said as he made a motion that passed with a 6-2 vote. Coun. Mike Stark said he was “honoured” to second Dennis’s motion and pointed out other city facilities have been renamed in honour of politicians, civic employees and sports figures such as champion golfer Mike Weir. “This is in keeping with honouring our greats of the past,” Stark said.

Article content Sarnia resident Brian Keelan first floated the idea shortly after Stapleton died on April 8, 2020, at age 79. Keelan pointed out Stapleton, who earned the nickname Whitey for his fair hair, spent most of his youth playing in the Brock Street South rink and was the first player in the facility’s 83-year history to land a full-time gig in the then-six-team NHL. He was also a “key” player for Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, Keelan said. “The greatest game ever played, in terms of Canadian history, and Whitey did us all proud,” he said. Keelan added several teammates from the ’72 squad have “enthusiastically” endorsed the proposal. “There have been 10 players from that team who have had an arena named after them in their hometown, and Whitey would be the 11th,” he said. Off the ice, Stapleton was a good ambassador for the city and spoke to thousands of children over the years, Keelan said. “He’s a guy worth remembering,” he said. Keelan started a petition that gathered about 2,100 signatures, including four on city council, shortly after the anniversary of Stapleton’s death and the idea was recently posted for public feedback. The city’s clerk’s office received 73 responses, with 48 in favour, 21 opposed, and four different suggestions coming in. The main two reasons for opposing the idea included accomplishments in the sport by other Sarnians and the importance of remembering the history of the arena, which was built in 1948 on the backs of local volunteers.

Article content “We must not forget the people that made this facility a possibility,” said Coun. Margaret Bird, one of two councillors to vote against the proposal. Coun. Dave Boushy, who cast the other opposing vote, suggested using a citizen’s idea of retaining the name Sarnia Arena while adding ‘Home of hockey legend Pat Stapleton’ on the exterior sign. But Brian White, acting mayor in Mike Bradley’s absence, said that was contrary to Dennis’s motion, which called for renaming it. Bird also said changing the rink’s name could cause confusion for tourists, who typically refer to buildings by their location. White said he wasn’t concerned about that issue due to the availability of GPS-based maps. A name such as the Pat Stapleton Sarnia Arena, similar to the Andrew S. Brandt Marina at Sarnia Bay, would avoid any confusion, White added. “We need heroes,” he said, “and for those who are into hockey, Pat Stapleton represents somebody that you can model yourself after.” Keelan, who also wants to set up a hall-of-fame-type monument inside the arena, suggested starting a committee to determine the players who would be honoured and to come up with a budget and raise the necessary funds. “It would be my goal to have this done by September 2022, which is the 50th anniversary of the Team Canada victory,” Keelan said. “Something that … Pat very much wanted to be a part of and promote.” Stark said he’s heard the figure $30,000 “bandied around” for the budget and asked if that’s a reasonable figure for the group to fundraise to cover their costs. Keelan said he thought that would be “quite easy,” but added his expectation was they’d have to come up with “quite a bit” more than that. “This is about more than just putting a sign outside of that building,” Keelan said. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

