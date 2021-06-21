Sarnia drug trafficker blasted for having young kids in his home

During the two-part raid on Sept. 2 at Hamilton’s home and a storage unit, police seized almost 157 grams of fentanyl and nearly 45 grams of meth. The total haul was worth more than $83,000.

“If fentanyl poses an intolerable risk to the safety and well-being of adults, then the risk is magnified when children are living in such close proximity,” Justice Deborah Austin said Monday. “This poses, in the court’s view, an unacceptable level of risk of harm to them physically and emotionally.”

But it wasn’t the most disturbing sight officers came across: They found two of Hamilton’s children, ages nine and 13, in the Briarfield Avenue home near a table with tinfoil and powdered fentanyl.

Sarnia drug trafficker blasted for having young kids in his home

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

“On entry, officers found the residence to be a complete mess, with the heavy stench of cat urine and drug-related paraphernalia lying all over the place,” assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins said to a Sarnia courtroom.

It was a pretty repulsive scene when Sarnia police raided Raymond Hamilton’s home late last summer .

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Hamilton, 35, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a pair of drug-trafficking charges, along with possession of a prohibited weapon for a stun gun found in his pants when police arrested him in his car near Rosedale Avenue and Colborne Road.

He was sentenced Monday to almost eight years in prison.

Austin said the amount of fentanyl police found posed an “intolerable risk” to the community.

“The Sarnia police, in my view, did an important service for the community when they intervened and brought an end to Mr. Hamilton’s drug trafficking in this community,” Austin said.

According to one officer’s statement Higgins read to the court, several neighbours were standing in their front yards as he arrived that Wednesday evening.

“Thanking us for finally arresting Hamilton and getting the kids out of the horrible situation,” Higgins said.

Hamilton, who used drugs daily while also selling them, claimed he kept the substances away from the children.

“But clearly the children could not have been protected from exposure to the serious and dangerous drug activity in their household,” Austin said. “This is a serious offence with aggravating circumstances.”

The children were turned over by officials to their mother after Hamilton’s arrest.

Defence lawyer Sarah Donohue said her client was an “addict trafficker” and showed “great remorse” based on a pre-sentence report.

“Mr. Hamilton acknowledges that his behaviour was unacceptable and that he is taking responsibility for his actions,” Donohue said.