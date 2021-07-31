Sarnia judge rebukes impaired driver’s safety wish

Geoff Glasser said he only had one thing to say.



“I would just hope that everybody stays safe and God bless,” he said to a Sarnia courtroom over a phone line from the city’s jail.

“Mr. Glasser,” Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski responded before pausing for about 10 seconds. “One way to contribute to the safety of others is to ensure that you are not operating a motor vehicle while you’re impaired by alcohol.”

Glasser picked up another impaired-driving conviction, this time about one year ago in Grand Bend, and was sentenced to one month in jail.

The court heard the 27-year-old London resident was driving a blue 2007 Dodge Ram in an “erratic and aggressive” way on Aug. 20, 2020. He accelerated quickly and drove with the pickup truck’s passenger-side tires on the shoulder of Tattersall Lane.

“Spraying the witness’ vehicle with gravel,” David Rows, Lambton’s Crown attorney, said.

Lambton OPP said they found the pickup around 3:45 a.m. on Greenway Drive. Officers learned he was supposed to have an ignition-interlock device due to a previous impaired-driving conviction, but it was missing.

Police could also smell alcohol in the cab of the pickup and saw one full beer can along with multiple empties. Glasser, who had bloodshot eyes, smelled like alcohol, and slurred his words, failed a roadside test and was arrested.

He pleaded guilty on May 28 from the Sarnia Jail to impaired driving. Lawyers on both sides asked for one month behind bars, the minimum for a second conviction in a certain timeframe.

“I can assure you, Mr. Glasser, that if you continue to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, you’re going to see yourself being sentenced to further periods of incarceration – and lengthier periods of incarceration,” Leszczynski said. “Do you understand that?”

“Yes, I do,” he said.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

Other charges were withdrawn.

