Sarnia judge ‘very’ concerned with man’s odd actions in Forest arena parking lot
A Lambton OPP officer heard some strange stories while talking to the driver of a pickup truck parked outside the arena in Forest.
Police found a red Dodge Ram next to The Shores Recreation Centre around 2:15 p.m. on May 2, 2020. A “very” fidgety Kevin Glassco, who was scratching his arms and pulling dead skin from his hands, got out of the truck, a Sarnia court heard this week.
Sarnia judge ‘very’ concerned with man’s odd actions in Forest arena parking lot Back to video
“He began to point at spots on his truck and at the truck’s tires, telling the officer that there was a parasite growing out of his truck,” assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said while reading an agreed statement of facts to the court.
Glassco’s attention shifted to his shoes, which he removed, and started picking at the skin on his feet.
“He told the officer that he had worms crawling on his feet,” Coughlan said.
Glassco asked the police officer if he could see the worms but, before he could get an answer, he became enamoured with the officer’s arms.
“The accused said that the officer had a parasite growing on him and there were worms coming out of his body. He said, ‘Look at your arms, look at your arms’ in an excited manner,” Coughlan said. “The officer told Glassco that the spots were just freckles.”
But Glassco refused to believe they were freckles, instead believing it was a “new type” of parasite.
“That was in fact a worm that burrowed into the body,” Coughlan said.
At this point, the officer was “deeply” concerned with Glassco’s behaviour and believed his ability to drive a vehicle was impaired.
“Glassco told (the officer) that as soon as the hair worms were off of his tires he was going to be driving home,” Coughlan said.
Instead the officer arrested Glassco and took him to headquarters in Petrolia. Police found a small opened pocket knife on the truck’s driver’s seat and a “large” one-foot knife equipped with a brass knuckle-type handle behind the seat. They also found drug paraphernalia, but Glassco, 32, only pleaded guilty this week to possession of a prohibited weapon along with failing to comply with a recognizance and driving without insurance related to another incident on Dec. 5, 2019 in Sarnia.
Justice Deborah Austin told Glassco his conduct that Saturday in Forest was “very” concerning as she imposed six days of pre-sentence custody towards each criminal conviction along with a one-year probation order. Glassco, who is now banned from weapons for five years, declined a chance to address the court.
Austin also imposed a $4,000 fine for the lack of insurance, a $1,000 break due to his financial situation. Other charges, including some federal drug-related counts, were withdrawn.
