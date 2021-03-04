Sarnia-Lambton residents age 90-plus can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine: officials
Sarnia-area residents age 90 and older can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Lambton public health said Thursday.
The clinics will start Saturday and continue through the week of March 8 at fixed sites in Point Edward and Forest, but only by appointment, the health unit said.
People in that age group who want the vaccine are encouraged to book their appointments online at getthevaccine.ca. The health unit is also running a call centre – 519-383-8331 – from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people register, but they’re encouraging people to use the website as the primary booking tool.
“We expect a high volume of calls. The most efficient way for those who are eligible to sign up is by pre-registering via our online system,” the health unit said.
People who register online will receive a call confirming their appointments.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, said they’re “excited” to start vaccinating the 90-plus age group.
“Together with our partners, Lambton public health’s number one priority is to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as we can. Vaccine supply is changing and we are confident deliveries will be larger and more consistent in the coming weeks,” he said in a statement.
Many local long-term care and retirement home residents and front-line health-care workers have already received the vaccine, but now anyone in the region age 90 and up can get in line as of Thursday. Caregivers who live in the same household as a person in that age group can also pre-register for the vaccine, but only one caregiver can be identified per person. Age-eligible residents and caregivers must have valid government-issued ID with them at their appointments.
Meanwhile, area residents age 80 and older can start registering for their vaccinations through Ontario’s new online system and call centre starting March 15, the health unit said. The system is currently being tested in six regions, including Lambton.
“Every public health region is at different stages in the rollout of the vaccine to prioritized groups identified under the provincial guidance and phases,” Ranade said. “While you wait to be vaccinated, please be kind and patient with one another as the rollout for our region moves forward based on vaccine supply. (Lambton public health) and our partners are working tirelessly for this community, and will continue to do so until as many residents are immunized as possible.”