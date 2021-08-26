Sarnia man, 21, jailed one year for latest indecent act
A Sarnia man previously put “on notice” by Lambton’s Crown attorney and a judge due to a recurring run of drug-fuelled inappropriate behaviour at public places throughout the city was sentenced to one year in jail.
Mathieu Beauchamp, 21, was warned in late May that the starting point for another indecent-act conviction was six months in jail following an incident in a Christina Street South alleyway earlier that month. By that time, Beauchamp had already been sentenced to nearly two months in jail for numerous convictions, including frequently exposing or touching himself at various locations around Sarnia like fast-food restaurants, bus shelters and public parks.
But he was back in court about six weeks after being put on notice and admitted to committing another indecent act. This time, Beauchamp was caught masturbating in Lion’s Park near children’s playground equipment and multiple families barbecuing on a beautiful Thursday evening in mid-June.
His sentencing was adjourned to Thursday while the probation office wrote a pre-sentence report. When the dust settled, Justice Deborah Austin imposed a 12-month sentence as suggested by lawyers on both sides.
The Sarnia judge pointed out the “repeat” conduct was “troubling” for the community, but Austin also noted it was “very much” tied to drug addiction, homelessness and mental-health issues. The judge put in a “strong” recommendation Beauchamp serve his sentence at the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre in Brockville.
“I’m very sorry for my offences. I don’t plan on doing that sort of activity ever again. I’m really sorry. It was an accident,” Beauchamp said to the judge over Zoom from the Sarnia Jail after unsuccessfully asking for a shorter sentence.
Assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said the string of similar offences had been “very upsetting” for the community, but added the June 17 incident involved “very young” children. Austin, though, agreed with defence lawyer Joseph Stoesser’s argument that his client, who ingested drugs on a park bench before touching himself, wasn’t targeting children that day.
“But (you) had so little regard for whoever might be present – or that it just happened – that you did that in front of children,” the judge said to Beauchamp. “And that, of course, is a harm to families and children in our community who deserve not to have to be exposed to that kind of behaviour, which can be traumatic and frightening for children and very off-putting for families who are just trying to go about enjoying family time.”
Beauchamp will have a three-year probation order in place when he’s released, which will give his probation officer the authority to ban him from going to certain places such as parks.
“A total ban, in my view, is too sweeping and broad,” said Austin, noting Beauchamp doesn’t have a fixed address.
Coughlan pointed out the pre-sentence report was “very” informative on Beauchamp’s background and the “unfortunate sidestep that he’s taken in his life.” Stoesser added his client still has a “long way to go” to get healthy.
“We wish you well, Mr. Beauchamp. Use this time well and things will be better for you – and for the community,” Austin said.
“Thank you,” he responded.
Beauchamp also pleaded guilty in July to resisting police and breaching probation. After attempting to run from a Sarnia police officer – he slipped and fell after just a couple of steps – Beauchamp continued to perform the solo sex act in the back of the officer’s cruiser and in a holding cell at headquarters.
But all remaining charges were withdrawn Thursday.
Beauchamp has 258 days left to serve after getting credit for time already spent in jail awaiting his sentence. He’s also banned from weapons for five years.
