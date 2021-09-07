A 36-year-old Sarnia man was only minutes from being whisked out of a city courtroom in handcuffs and taken across the street to jail to start serving a 40-day sentence.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But as Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski was going over the probation order that would be in effect after his expected mid-October release, Ryan Hobbs spoke up.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia man avoids jail – for now – with a last-minute plea Back to video

Was there any way he could avoid going to jail?

“I’d do any other sentence,” he said.

Hobbs added he realized 40 days was “lenient” for his latest criminal convictions – this time prohibited driving and breaching probation – and he shouldn’t be interrupting the judge since he was previously given a chance to address the court.

“But I just really don’t want to go inside jail at all,” he said.

Leszczynski paused before turning to defence lawyer Robert McFadden and asking if a conditional sentence – house arrest – could work for his client. McFadden said he hadn’t previously considered that due to his lack of employment and at-times unstable housing.

But after a brief private discussion, they agreed to consider going that route.

“I’ve just advised him that the ball’s in his park. He has to co-operate 100 per cent,” McFadden said. “There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.”

There’s also no guarantee he’ll avoid going to jail. Leszczynski said in order to “meaningfully” consider a conditional sentence she’ll need to see a pre-sentence report from the probation office and an electronic-monitoring report. The sides will reconvene when those are ready on Nov. 2. She could still decide to put him behind bars that day.

Hobbs’ latest two convictions took place at separate times. A Sarnia police officer who knew Hobbs was banned from driving saw him behind the wheel of a green Ford Focus on Oct. 24, 2019. About nine months, later he was caught with a knife while riding in a car, which flouted the rules of his probation order.