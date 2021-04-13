Sarnia man exposing himself and defecating in public ‘bizarre and offensive’
One year ago this month, a Sarnia judge called Donovan Shepherd exposing himself in a busy fast-food restaurant with children in the area “upsetting and traumatic.”
On Tuesday, Justice Deborah Austin used the words “bizarre and offensive” to describe a series of events featuring Shepherd exposing himself or defecating in public places.
“Particularly in these COVID times, a very alarming and troubling type of conduct,” Austin said as she sentenced Shepherd to 10 months in jail.
Most of the offensive incidents last summer were linked to the southeast Sarnia apartment building his mother lives in. Assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan told the court several people who live there have seen Shepherd in various stages of undress, touching himself or using narcotics.
“This causes undue stress and concern on the other residents,” Coughlan said.
He also caused undue stress for the building’s maintenance staff one day in late August.
“Shepherd squatted down and defecated on the floor right in front of the main doors,” Coughlan said.
A few days later, the same staffer who cleaned up the mess saw the 26-year-old Sarnia resident dart out of the building’s communal garbage room.
“She discovered Shepherd had again defecated into a container and had set off the fire extinguisher within the garbage room,” Coughlan said.
The court heard police have been called there 28 times since late August alone. Police were also called about Shepherd acting strangely – and at times dangerously – in other areas of the city near busy shopping centres. Defecation and nudity were frequently involved.
Shepherd pleaded guilty Tuesday from the Sarnia Jail to multiple charges, including committing an indecent act, exposing himself in a public place, interfering with enjoyment, and several breaches.
“This bizarre and offensive conduct as a pattern escalated to the level where incarceration was really the only alternative,” Austin said while ordering the 10-month term.
Shepherd, though, was expected to be released Tuesday after using the time he’s already spent behind bars to serve his sentence.
Defence lawyer Don Henderson said his client has been drug-free while in jail, but needs to deal with underlying mental-health and addiction issues or his pattern of poor behaviour has “reached a point of, perhaps, no return.”
Austin imposed a two-year probation order to help him deal with those issues, but also to keep him away from the apartment building unless he receives written permission ahead of time.
“The things that you have done have been upsetting to people and harmful to the community and have taken a lot of time for police to deal with,” Austin said, “so it’s really important that you follow the terms of this order.”
Shepherd told the judge he understands what he did wrong and also thanked his lawyer.
Other charges were withdrawn.
