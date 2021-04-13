Sarnia man exposing himself and defecating in public ‘bizarre and offensive’

One year ago this month, a Sarnia judge called Donovan Shepherd exposing himself in a busy fast-food restaurant with children in the area “upsetting and traumatic.”

On Tuesday, Justice Deborah Austin used the words “bizarre and offensive” to describe a series of events featuring Shepherd exposing himself or defecating in public places.

“Particularly in these COVID times, a very alarming and troubling type of conduct,” Austin said as she sentenced Shepherd to 10 months in jail.

Most of the offensive incidents last summer were linked to the southeast Sarnia apartment building his mother lives in. Assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan told the court several people who live there have seen Shepherd in various stages of undress, touching himself or using narcotics.

“This causes undue stress and concern on the other residents,” Coughlan said.

He also caused undue stress for the building’s maintenance staff one day in late August.