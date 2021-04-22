Sarnia man jailed 20 months for slashing man’s face with knife

Article content

A Sarnia man was sentenced Thursday to about 20 months in jail for slashing another man’s face with a knife, inflicting a wound that required emergency surgery and about 100 stitches.

During a lengthy in-person sentencing hearing inside the Sarnia courthouse, Sherwood Rogers told the judge he feels “terrible” about what happened that night more than one year ago.

“I really wish that I could go back and change it,” he said, adding his life was “out of hand” at the time. “There’s no excuse. I just wish that I could do better because I know that I can.”

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski called the incident “very serious” and “life-altering” for the victim but, based on “very positive” strides he made while in jail for the past year, she said she was satisfied the “custodial portion” of his sentence had been served.

“You can be released from custody today,” Leszczynski said.

Rogers got credit for about 19.5 months in pre-sentence custody. Defence lawyer Sarah Donohue asked for time served while the Crown initially wanted two years, but assistant Crown attorney Melanie Nancekievill said Thursday they were “within the range.”