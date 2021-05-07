Sarnia police briefs: Drug store robbery, Habitat hit again

Police released photos and surveillance video, available at bit.ly/3nXQSwv . Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Jason Engen at 519-344-8861 extension 6184 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

One man wore a blue medical mask, a red baseball cap with the word Canada in white letters, a black winter parka, and grey jogging pants. The other was sporting a red bandana mask, a grey hoodie with the word Mexico in white letters, and black pants. Both men are Caucasian.

The suspects went into the Lakeshore Road Shoppers Drug Mart around 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and left less than four minutes later with a number of high-end fragrances and electronic items, including a 32-inch TV, police said Friday.

Sarnia police are looking for two suspects they allege stole almost $1,000 in property from a drug store in Bright’s Grove.

HABITAT HIT AGAIN

Another theft has taken place at the Sarnia-based Habitat for Humanity ReStore, police say.

The latest incident at the London Line facility occurred Thursday around 4 a.m. A large number of cordless DeWalt tools were stolen from a storage area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Uriah Dodge at 519-344-8861 extension 6225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More than $5,000 in tools were stolen from the same location in April 2020. A 22-year-old man was convicted this past December.

GUN, DRUGS FOUND IN CAR IN CORUNNA

A 50-year-old Walpole Island woman has been charged after Lambton OPP say they found drugs and a gun inside a car driving erratically in Corunna.

Multiple people called police about a vehicle on Hill Street shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. As officers talked to the driver, they saw a syringe with a blue liquid – believed to be fentanyl – on the floor, police said. After the suspect was arrested, officers reportedly found a small amount of meth and a long gun with several rounds of ammunition.

The woman is facing seven charges and was released with an upcoming court date.

IMPAIRED DRIVER CAUGHT AT GAS STATION

A 35-year-old Mooretown man is facing several charges after Lambton OPP say they were called about a possible impaired driver at a gas station in Corunna.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested the driver after he showed signs of being impaired, police said. They also reportedly found a small amount of suspected fentanyl.

The suspect, who police said didn’t have a licence, is facing four charges and was released with an upcoming court date.

GENERATOR RETURNED

Sarnia police say a portable generator they recovered in south Sarnia has been returned to the rightful owner.

The city police’s community patrol branch found the machine Thursday in the area of East and Talfourd streets. Police initially asked the owner to call them with proof of ownership, but said Friday it was returned to a nearby worksite.