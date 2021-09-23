Lambton’s temporary top doctor says he’s concerned there still isn’t a policy in place mandating Sarnia police officers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but the city’s chief says one is in the works.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Norm Hansen said he’s been regularly discussing the issue with neighbouring police forces throughout Southwestern Ontario.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia police chief ‘in constant contact’ with neighbouring chiefs on COVID-19 vaccine policy Back to video

“London, Chatham, Windsor, Strathroy – I’ve been in constant contact with their chiefs about it,” he said, “because we’re trying to get some consistency in it.”

Hansen’s comments were in response to Shamel Hosni, a member of the Sarnia police services board, asking the chief during Thursday’s monthly meeting where the force stood on the issue. Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley, who chairs the board, asked Hansen to inform them if they do decide to introduce a policy since it’s an administrative decision.

“Just as it was at the city,” he said. “Just let us know what you’re doing so we understand what’s happening.”

The city announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy about two weeks ago for all of Sarnia’s municipal employees, contractors, consultants, volunteers and students. City council followed suit soon after.

For weeks, Dr. Christopher Greensmith, Lambton’s interim acting medical officer of health, has been urging all local employers and municipalities to introduce these types of policies. Greensmith was asked Thursday if he’s concerned Sarnia’s police, whose officers regularly interact with the public, still don’t have one in place.

“Yes, I would be concerned,” he responded.

A Lambton OPP spokesperson said Thursday any policies affecting their officers comes from the Ontario Public Service. About one month ago, the province said all 64,000 Ontario Public Service employees will be required to get vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

“We haven’t had any direction from the government on it,” Hansen said Thursday to the board.

Last month, London police said they were asking a provincial police chiefs’ group for guidance while Windsor’s police chief has reportedly been instructed by her board to prepare a report on a policy for its police officers.

tbridge@postmedia.com

@ObserverTerry