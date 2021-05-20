A 41-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with stunt driving after a pickup truck was caught going more than 50 km/h above the posted speed limit, city police say.

Article content

A 41-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with stunt driving after a pickup truck was caught going more than 50 kilometres per hour above the posted speed limit, city police say.

The pickup, carrying two passengers and a full load, was clocked at 135 km/h around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Modeland Road. The limit there is 80 km/h.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia police, fire briefs: Stunt driving, ‘senseless’ assault, crash south of the city Back to video

Along with the stunt-driving charge, the suspect’s licence was seized and the pickup was impounded for one week.

‘SENSELESS’ – AND MASKLESS – ASSAULT

A 33-year-old man has been charged after what Sarnia police called “another senseless assault.”

The incident took place shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 600 block of Cathcart Boulevard. The suspect was known to staff members and was previously asked not to be there.

Asked to leave again, the man – who wasn’t wearing a mask despite COVID-19 protocols – became “agitated and confrontational” and reportedly came close to an employee, police said. The employee extended his arms to create space between himself and the maskless man, but the suspect allegedly responded by “violently” hitting the staffer in the chest, police said.

The suspect left but continued to “verbally challenge” the employee, police alleged. He left the area on a bicycle – while carrying a sledgehammer – but was arrested nearby.

He’s since been released on bail and will be back in court on June 15.

CRASH SOUTH OF SARNIA

One person was taken to hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a collision at the intersection of Plank Road and Highway 40, Sarnia firefighters say.

Sarnia police, firefighters and Lambton paramedics were called to the afternoon crash, which took down a metal pole. Motorists were asked to temporarily avoid the area.