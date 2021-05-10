Sarnia police ID man killed in London Line crash in stolen vehicle

Observer staff
May 10, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sarnia police officers are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on London Line where a middle-aged man died. Yellow police tape was up around a damaged Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie's Family Restaurant.
Sarnia police officers are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on London Line where a middle-aged man died. Yellow police tape was up around a damaged Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie's Family Restaurant. Photo by Paul Morden /The Observer

Sarnia police have identified the person who died after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in the city’s east end.

Police also said Monday in an update the vehicle had been reported stolen five days prior to the collision. A Sarnia police spokesperson, though, said he couldn’t confirm if the deceased was accused of stealing the vehicle, only that he was in possession of it.

Michael David Simmons, 51, from Sarnia was pronounced dead at hospital shortly after the 5 a.m. crash on London Line, police said.

On the day of the crash, yellow police tape was strung around a damaged green Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie’s Family Restaurant, where a crew from Bluewater Power worked on a downed hydro pole. London Line, from Exmouth Street to Blackwell Road, was closed for most of the day for the investigation, police said.

Sarnia police officers are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on London Line where a middle-aged man died. Yellow police tape was up around a damaged Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie’s Family Restaurant.Paul Morden/The Observer
Sarnia police officers are shown at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on London Line where a middle-aged man died. Yellow police tape was up around a damaged Jeep in the parking lot of the Versatile Inn and Goldie’s Family Restaurant.Paul Morden/The Observer jpg, SO

Sarnia police’s forensic identification and criminal investigation branches and the traffic unit were involved in the investigation. Police said the vehicle, reported stolen from a laneway in Sarnia on May 2, was heading west on London Line when it rolled over, struck the concrete hydro pole and landed upright.

Simmons was ejected during the crash, police said.

Police said Monday they’re still investigating the cause and other possible contributing factors.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers