Sarnia police searching for suspects after $155K in drugs found in car

Sarnia police are searching for two suspects from the Greater Toronto Area after they say their vice unit found more than $155,000 in illegal drugs in a car.

Sarnia police said they were investigating the suspects on June 15 for unrelated criminal allegations and seized a blue BMW they believed may have been stolen. It was towed to a secure compound pending further investigation.

Sarnia police searching for suspects after $155K in drugs found in car

Two days later through a search warrant, Sarnia police’s vice unit found more than 203 grams of cocaine, about 317 grams of crystal meth, and nearly 195 grams of fentanyl.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Felix Funes-Vasquez, 32, and Jason Garcia, 43, who have both been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Funes-Vasquez also faces an additional charge of driving while prohibited, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 ext. 0 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.