Sarnia police searching for suspects after pair of incidents, including ‘serious’ robbery
Sarnia police say they’re searching for two suspects wanted on “serious” charges linked to a robbery and allegations of forcible confinement, but are warning the public not to approach them.
The incident took place on June 13 at a London Line motel. The suspects allegedly asked the complainant to go to a room and demanded payment before threatening and assaulting him, police said.
The complainant was reportedly taken to another location, against his will, where he was held for a “period of time,” police said. He was eventually able to escape and get help.
Two Sarnia residents, 35-year-old Brennan Lee Erdodi and 42-year-old Michael James Coolman, are both wanted on outstanding warrants for robbery with a weapon, forcible confinement, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, police said. Coolman also faces two additional charges for failing to comply with a release order, police said.
“We please ask that you do not approach either suspect but rather contact the police,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sarnia police at 519-344-8861 ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.
BICYCLE THEFTS
Sarnia police are also looking for tips after they say bicycles were stolen from an apartment complex on Front Street.
A lone male suspect wearing beige pants and a black coat with a hoodie was seen on video surveillance going into a parking garage in the 200 block of the street around 3 a.m. Sunday. A second male suspect wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing was seen grabbing a second bicycle and leaving the area about 15 minutes later.
Around 5:15 a.m., a third male suspect with dark pants, white Nike shoes, and a white and black Aero hoodie broke into the complex and cut the lock from another mountain bike, police said.
Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect with dark hair, blue shorts, a white baseball T-shirt with black sleeves and dark shoes broke into the same complex and took two bicycles from a rack.
The missing bicycles include a men’s grey CCM Apex dual-suspension mountain bike with red brake lines, a baby blue women’s Supercycle with a front basket, and a black men’s hybrid Diadora with red graphics and water bottle and cellphone holders.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects based on photos provided by police are asked to contact Det. Jeff Rovers at 519-344-8861 ext. 6159. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.