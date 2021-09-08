Sarnia police searching for suspects linked to Lambton Mall heist

Article content

Sarnia police are searching for two suspects they say are linked to a theft from a store inside the city’s mall.

The incident took place around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 31. Police did not say what Lambton Mall store was robbed or what was taken, but did say a pair of suspects worked together on the alleged heist.

Police sent out photos of the duo and asked for the public’s help identifying them. A man is seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans and a woman is wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and a dark backpack. They’re both wearing blue surgical masks as they walk past a row of blue shopping carts.

Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the incident is asked to call Const. Richard Scott at 519-344-8861 extension 6217 or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

BUSY LONG WEEKEND IN GRAND BEND

Lambton OPP say it was a busy long weekend in Grand Bend, with officers laying about 50 charges for various offences, including two for impaired driving and 41 under the province’s Liquor Licence Act.