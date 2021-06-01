Sarnia police urge public to avoid area near Assiniboine Park as standoff continues

Terry Bridge
Jun 01, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sarnia police surround a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network
Sarnia police surround a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network Photo by Terry Bridge /Terry Bridge/The Observer

Sarnia police – several armed with rifles – surrounded a home in the heart of the city Tuesday afternoon while urging the public to avoid the area as a lengthy standoff continued.

Around 12:30 p.m., Sarnia police urged residents who live in the area of Maxwell Street, Assiniboine Crescent and Wilmont Place to remain indoors and for the public to stay away due to “barricaded persons” inside a Montrose Street home. No other details were immediately available.

“We would appreciate your co-operation until the situation is resolved,” police said in a statement. “Further updates to follow.”

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

A Sarnia police spokesperson said they were still waiting for an update on the incident as of press time Tuesday.

Several people watched the situation unfold in nearby Assiniboine Park from behind where police tape was draped across several trees. One woman who said she owns the house said two men in their mid-20s were in the basement of the home, but declined to provide their names or why police were called.

Officers were on scene since about 9:30 a.m., she said.

Sarnia police evacuate neighbours while surrounding a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network
Sarnia police evacuate neighbours while surrounding a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network Photo by Terry Bridge /Terry Bridge/The Observer

Multiple officers clad in grey and armed with rifles stood near the side entrance to a semi-detached home at 869 Montrose St. for several hours throughout the warm and sunny afternoon while other officers in regular uniforms or dress shirts and vests patrolled the street. Around 3 p.m., a utility staffer was brought in by police and appeared to cut power to the house while other officers evacuated neighbours.

Sarnia police surround a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network
Sarnia police surround a Montrose Street home on Tuesday June 1, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer/Postmedia Network Photo by Terry Bridge /Terry Bridge/The Observer

The home is the second last building on the end of a cul-de-sac next to the park.0000

tbridge@postmedia.com

@ObserverTerry

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers