Sarnia police urge public to avoid area near Assiniboine Park as standoff continues

Article content

Sarnia police – several armed with rifles – surrounded a home in the heart of the city Tuesday afternoon while urging the public to avoid the area as a lengthy standoff continued.

Around 12:30 p.m., Sarnia police urged residents who live in the area of Maxwell Street, Assiniboine Crescent and Wilmont Place to remain indoors and for the public to stay away due to “barricaded persons” inside a Montrose Street home. No other details were immediately available.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia police urge public to avoid area near Assiniboine Park as standoff continues Back to video

“We would appreciate your co-operation until the situation is resolved,” police said in a statement. “Further updates to follow.”