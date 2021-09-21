Sarnia school linked to first local COVID-19 outbreak in months

On the eve of Ontario’s mandatory vaccine passports for certain non-essential settings coming into effect, the first Sarnia-area COVID-19 outbreak in more than two months was declared by the local health unit.

Lambton public health reported Tuesday a new outbreak at Gregory A. Hogan Catholic school in Sarnia. A school board spokesperson said two classes had been sent home to isolate after a pair of cases were confirmed among students.

In a letter from both of the health units in the school board’s region, they said an outbreak was declared due to a second case in the same class.

“An outbreak is declared when there are two or more cases in a school community where at least one case could have reasonably been acquired in the school setting,” the health units’ joint statement said.

The school, though, is still open, they added, and all people who need to isolate will be contacted in writing or by phone by Lambton public health.

“If you have not been notified (either by letter or telephone call), your child has not been in close contact with the confirmed case,” the statement said, but all students and staff still have to undergo daily screening, per the province’s rules.

It’s the first local school outbreak since mid-June, while the most recent workplace or institutional outbreak was declared over in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Sarnia city officials said paper or digital vaccine passports can be used to get into certain non-essential settings starting Wednesday. They reminded businesses and organizations they’re responsible for ensuring patrons have proof of being fully vaccinated or exemptions.

Nine new local COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the health unit. Of the 3,778 cases since the pandemic began, 3,655 were considered resolved while 54 were still active. A total of 558 cases have screened positive for variants of concern, with 101 linked to Delta.

Cases have been linked to both of the main school boards throughout the region, but all schools were still open.

The local death toll was still 69.

Bluewater Health reported it had one COVID-positive patient in hospital.

As of last week about 178,000 total vaccine doses have already been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices – about 92,000 first doses and 85,500 second shots. That meant about 79.5 per cent of the 12-plus population had a single shot and more than 74 per cent were fully vaccinated.

