





Share this Story: Sarnia woman who heard voices telling her to ‘burn this dirty apartment down’ jailed for arson

Sarnia woman who heard voices telling her to ‘burn this dirty apartment down’ jailed for arson

Article content A Sarnia woman who said she was hearing voices when she started a $300,000 fire in a city apartment building in April 2019 has been found criminally responsible and sentenced to about one year in jail. Sara McKinlay, 22, pleaded guilty in mid-January to one count of arson – she started the blaze because she was frustrated with how messy her cousin’s Queen Street apartment was – but sentencing was initially adjourned for a pre-sentence report. It was delayed again when the document made references to her hearing voices. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sarnia woman who heard voices telling her to ‘burn this dirty apartment down’ jailed for arson Back to video But McKinlay declined to have a followup assessment of her criminal responsibility done by a court-appointed psychiatrist and was finally sentenced this past Thursday to 13 months in jail. Despite the lack of an expert’s opinion, Justice Deborah Austin said she was able to use the “extensive” pre-sentence report and input from the Canadian Mental Health Association to explore the issue of criminal responsibility in a “careful” way.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I’m satisfied that that is not an issue of any concern with respect to proceeding and holding Ms. McKinlay criminally responsible,” Austin said. “But it is a factor to be taken into account that she is someone who suffers from fairly significant mental-health issues.” The judge also said McKinlay, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia disorders and has battled drug addictions – she was on crystal meth the night of the blaze – knew what she did was wrong despite what she heard in her head. “She had not lost touch with reality at this time, but because she was angry with her cousin – knowing it was wrong – set that fire,” Austin said. The court heard McKinlay was living with her cousin in April 2019 when they had a “heated” argument one night around 3 a.m. about the unit’s lack of cleanliness. After the cousin left to cool down, McKinlay grabbed a torch-style lighter and lit two pieces of paper near some spray-paint cans in an attempt to make them explode. McFadden said her client heard voices telling her to “burn this dirty apartment” down. “She did just that,” he said. McKinlay left the building through a side door as smoke filled the unit. The building’s other occupants were evacuated – no serious injuries were reported – as firefighters, police and paramedics arrived. Assistant Crown attorney David Nicol called it an “extremely serious” offence. “The lives of the other residents of that address were put in grave risk, as were the firefighters that had to attend,” he said. “Certainly could have had far more tragic circumstances than what happened.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Sarnia fire officials and police both investigated and determined about $300,000 in damage was inflicted. McKinlay was initially identified as a suspect, but they couldn’t find her. About three weeks later, she walked into Sarnia police headquarters, turned herself in and confessed to the crime. The judge gave her credit for taking responsibility and sparing the court system a “lengthy and complex trial,” but added the way she minimized the impact of the fire on other people and her illicit drug use was “troubling.” McKinlay, a first-time offender who listened to her sentencing over a phone line from the South West Detention Centre near Windsor, declined a chance to address the court. McFadden said his client has admitted to experts in the past she’s heard voices, but had never acted on them in this way. “She was hearing voices, but she knew it was wrong,” said McFadden, who noted a “very senior” and “well-educated” probation office staffer wrote the pre-sentence report and “thoroughly” checked into the issue. The Crown asked for between one and 1.5 years in jail while McFadden suggested between nine and 12 months. Austin landed on 13 months along with a two-year probation order. Restitution orders of $50,000 to the County of Lambton for the deductible and $270,919.64 to an insurance firm were ordered, although the judge admitted it was “unlikely” McKinlay would be able to pay those amounts back. The probation order bans McKinlay from contacting her cousin in any way or going to the apartment building. The Crown asked the judge to include a term she not be allowed any incendiary devices, but McFadden argued against it as his client is a smoker. “It would be a terrible inconvenience to have to rub two sticks together to light a cigarette,” McFadden said. Austin settled on saying she can’t have incendiary devices except as permitted by her probation officer for approved purposes, such as smoking. McKinlay was separately banned from weapons for 10 years. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia