Smooth sailing for Sarnia through early days of stage two reopening
It’s been fairly smooth sailing for Sarnia through the early days of the second stage of Ontario’s three-part reopening plan.
It's been fairly smooth sailing for Sarnia through the early days of the second stage of Ontario's three-part reopening plan.
According to figures released Tuesday by the city, not a single new complaint was made to the dedicated COVID-19 bylaw reporting system over the previous week. A total of 2,141 emails or phone calls have been received by the system since its inception more than one year ago, leading to 13 charges being laid.
Those figures were unchanged from the report the city issued June 29.
Sarnia police also weren’t aware of any significant phase two-related issues.
“Things have been running smoothly,” Const. Giovanni Sottosanti, a Sarnia police spokesperson, said via email. “Fingers crossed.”
Sarnia police previously said they were monitoring Canatara Park due to complaints amid certain restrictions loosening during the first phase of the province’s reopening plan. Sottosanti said there are ongoing issues at the park, but “our officers still continue to focus on dealing with matters there.”
As of June 30, when step two started, additional restrictions, such as bans on personal care and outdoor sports, were lifted. Several other activities, such as indoor dining, still remain off-limits through phase two.
For a full list of what’s permitted under the three steps, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit, although one was a resolved case previously assigned to another region that has since been reassigned locally, Lambton public health said.
Of the 3,614 cases since the pandemic began, 3,541 were considered resolved while 11 were still active. At least 648 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 13 linked to Delta.
A single active outbreak in the community that started at Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia June 25 remained. It had fewer than five cases.
The local death toll was still 62, while 50 patients, including some from outside the region, have died in Sarnia’s hospital. Three COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported.
Local residents between the ages of 12 and 17 who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days earlier became eligible this week to book their second doses. Youths or adults wanting the jab can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/2U8WUQd or the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But officials have preached patience as clinics are filling up quickly and call volumes are “extremely” high.
As of this week, more than 128,500 total doses have been distributed via public health, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. About 73 per cent of adults have received at least one does and 42 per cent were fully vaccinated. About 18.5 per cent of eligible youth have received at least one dose and nearly one per cent were fully vaccinated, the health unit said.
