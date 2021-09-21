Stealing guns from Lambton County home ‘extremely serious’: Sarnia judge

A Southwestern Ontario man who led police on a high-speed chase throughout Lambton County and into a local conservation area – even after running over a spike belt – has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Brandon Little, 38, from St. Thomas also picked up the lengthy penitentiary sentence for breaking into a Port Lambton home and stealing five guns. Justice Deborah Austin said four years, as suggested by lawyers on both sides, was on the low end of the range for stealing the guns, which was “a matter of extreme seriousness.”

“I recognize that they were not loaded and that there were trigger locks – but they were not yours,” the Sarnia judge said. “That is extremely serious.”

The court heard Sarnia police officers could see what appeared to be a gun in Little’s black Jeep after they pulled him over on Highway 402 near Waterworks Road on Oct. 8, 2019. He had weapons and driving bans in place at the time, along with an outstanding arrest warrant.

After putting him in handcuffs, officers found five firearms, including a bolt-action rifle, a pump-action shotgun, two 12-gauge shotguns, and a BB gun.

The next day, an OPP officer called Sarnia police about a break-and-enter incident they were investigating in Port Lambton.

“In which five firearms were reported stolen,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said to the court. “Those firearms were confirmed to be the firearms that were found in the backseat of the vehicle Mr. Little was driving.”

Officers also found two pellet guns, a machete, about eight grams of magic mushrooms, and 0.2 grams of fentanyl worth about $100.

About three months later, a Lambton OPP officer saw a red Audi with Mississippi licence plates parked in front of a Petrolia home.