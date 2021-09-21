Stealing guns from Lambton County home ‘extremely serious’: Sarnia judge
A Southwestern Ontario man who led police on a high-speed chase throughout Lambton County and into a local conservation area – even after running over a spike belt – has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Brandon Little, 38, from St. Thomas also picked up the lengthy penitentiary sentence for breaking into a Port Lambton home and stealing five guns. Justice Deborah Austin said four years, as suggested by lawyers on both sides, was on the low end of the range for stealing the guns, which was “a matter of extreme seriousness.”
“I recognize that they were not loaded and that there were trigger locks – but they were not yours,” the Sarnia judge said. “That is extremely serious.”
The court heard Sarnia police officers could see what appeared to be a gun in Little’s black Jeep after they pulled him over on Highway 402 near Waterworks Road on Oct. 8, 2019. He had weapons and driving bans in place at the time, along with an outstanding arrest warrant.
After putting him in handcuffs, officers found five firearms, including a bolt-action rifle, a pump-action shotgun, two 12-gauge shotguns, and a BB gun.
The next day, an OPP officer called Sarnia police about a break-and-enter incident they were investigating in Port Lambton.
“In which five firearms were reported stolen,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said to the court. “Those firearms were confirmed to be the firearms that were found in the backseat of the vehicle Mr. Little was driving.”
Officers also found two pellet guns, a machete, about eight grams of magic mushrooms, and 0.2 grams of fentanyl worth about $100.
About three months later, a Lambton OPP officer saw a red Audi with Mississippi licence plates parked in front of a Petrolia home.
“The residence in which the vehicle was parked in front of was known to police for drug trafficking,” Nicol said.
The officer ended up chasing the Audi along multiple surrounding rural roads – sparks and tire debris were visible after it ran over the spike belt – and into the A.W. Campbell Conservation Area in Alvinston. Little rammed the park’s closed front gates to get inside.
“Destroying the gates and causing severe damage to the motor vehicle,” Nicol said. “It continued into the conservation area at speeds of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour with no front-passenger tire.”
The chase finally ended on a steep hill near a waterway. Little was out on bail under house arrest at the time and wasn’t supposed to drive.
Nearly two years after the first incident, Little pleaded guilty over Zoom from the Sarnia Jail to multiple charges, including possession of a firearm while prohibited, breaking and entering and stealing firearms, fentanyl possession, driving while suspended, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, and failing to comply with a release order.
Stealing and driving with the guns brought the most time behind bars.
“It is very concerning to the Crown, and I’m sure to the court, when firearms are stolen and released into the community,” Nicol said.
“Not just the Crown attorney and the police, but to the community at large,” Austin agreed.
Defence lawyer Don Henderson said his client is addicted to drugs – notably meth – and was “very firm” he didn’t want to wait for a pre-sentence report.
“He wants to have this dealt with and he wants to get treatment and he wants to hopefully be in a facility – a federal facility – that can help him overcome those things,” Henderson said. “He regrets his rash actions, especially as they apply to the incident from with the chase with the police. He realizes the dangerousness of that now.”
Little told Austin he regretted what he did.
“I’m sorry for wasting the court’s time this far. It’s been a couple years, almost, and I’m just ready to move forward with my life,” he said to the judge. “That’s about it.”
He had about one year and four months shaved off through time already spent behind bars, but he’s also banned from driving for five years and from weapons for the rest of his life.
Other charges were withdrawn.
