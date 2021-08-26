‘This is no time to waste’: Lambton’s new top public health official urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

During his first conference call with local media since stepping into the role, Lambton’s interim acting medical officer of health placed a sense of urgency on the need for residents to get two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is no time to waste,” Dr. Christopher Greensmith said Thursday. “We’re encouraging everyone to get caught up.”

The push comes as public health officials brace for an anticipated fourth wave this fall when people spend more time inside.

“And perhaps are exhausted by all these precautions we’ve had to take and then relax thinking that the pandemic is behind us,” said Greensmith, who is temporarily taking on the role while Dr. Sudit Ranade runs in the federal election. “It’s not behind us. It’s with us and it’s going to come back in another wave anticipated in (the) September-October timeframe. That’s why vaccination’s being pushed so hard.”

More than 171,000 shots have been injected in the arms of Sarnia-area residents as of this week, Lambton public health reported, equating to nearly 78 per cent of adults with at least one dose and more than 72 per cent fully vaccinated.

“That still leaves us obviously some room to go,” Greensmith said.

More than 23 per cent of youth have already had a single shot while almost 20 per cent have both, although those figures include children younger than 12 who are ineligible based on Health Canada criteria.

A vaccine clinic accepting both appointments and walk-ins was held Thursday in Point Edward.

“There’s others later in the first week of September between Point Edward and Forest and other places in the county,” Greensmith said.

With classes set to resume in less than two weeks, the health unit is working with local school boards on hosting clinics for eligible students.