Three people rushed to hospital after Warwick Township crash: Lambton OPP

Three people were rushed to hospital after a crash Thursday evening in Warwick Township, Lambton OPP say.

One of the drivers was treated for “serious but non-life-threatening injuries” following the collision around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Brick Yard Line and Warwick Village Road, police said. Lambton paramedics were at the scene along with police.

The intersection was briefly closed but reopened after the vehicles were taken off the road, police said. The investigation continues and updates will be provided when they become available, police said.