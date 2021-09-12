Two men burnt in court following another raid of troubled Sarnia-area pot shop

Two of the six people arrested after police once again raided an illegal pot shop in a First Nation south of Sarnia – this time seizing more than $1 million in cannabis products – have been convicted in criminal court and slapped with fines.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Arnold Mayers, 64, and David Bruce, 36, both pleaded guilty last week to unlawfully possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling it under the federal Cannabis Act. They were fined $2,000 and $2,500, respectively.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two men burnt in court following another raid of troubled Sarnia-area pot shop Back to video

The charges stemmed from raids this past December by the OPP joint force cannabis enforcement team, with help from Sarnia police, of Pot of Gold Medicinals and Edibles and a home in Corunna. The Dec. 8 bust was the third in two years at the Aamjiwnaang First Nation cannabis dispensary.

Bruce, a Sarnia resident who worked there, was behind the counter when police went inside around 9 a.m. Both he and a security guard sitting out front in a Jeep with a baton and bear mace were arrested.

Officers seized about 64 kilograms of cannabis bud, various products such as edibles and resin, and nearly $3,000 in cash.

“That quantity was extremely significant,” assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins said to a Sarnia judge.

Around the same time, police went into the Corunna home and arrested Mayers, who was in the basement, along with three other people. Officers seized 577 grams of cannabis, nearly $22,000 in cash, more than $5,000 in prepaid Visa cards, and various items linked to the pot shop.

“As it relates to Mr. Mayers, the quantity of cannabis that was located in the residence is not enormous,” Higgins said. “But there were significant indicators of its possession for the purpose of selling it.”

Defence lawyer Bobby Russon, who represented both men, said Mayers was in joint possession.