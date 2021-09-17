‘We don’t have enough time at that rate’: Lambton’s top doctor urges people to step up and get the jab
Article content
The top public health official in the Sarnia area wants to see COVID-19 vaccination rates surpass 90 per cent as soon as possible to properly protect the community.
But how long will that take?
‘We don’t have enough time at that rate’: Lambton’s top doctor urges people to step up and get the jab Back to video
Too long at the current rate, Dr. Christopher Greensmith says.
“We’re giving about 200 to 300 doses a day, and we have 30,000 doses that we need to make up, so you can do the math,” he said. “We don’t have enough time at that rate.”
The 30,000 figure breaks down to just less than 12,000 more first doses throughout Sarnia-Lambton and about 18,000 additional second shots.
“And we need a couple of weeks after your second dose before it’s fully effective for you,” said Greensmith, who’s taken the job temporarily while his full-time counterpart campaigns in the federal election.
About 178,000 total shots have already been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices – about 92,000 first doses and 85,500 second shots. That leaves about 79.5 per cent of the 12-plus population with a single shot and more than 74 per cent fully vaccinated.
But it’s a long road ahead to get past 90 per cent, Greensmith said.
“We’ve got to get people to come forward, and that’s why we’re advocating and making our clinics available,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
A clinic was held Friday at the community hall inside the Point Edward rink. Two more will be held there next week – Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. – and Wednesday from 1 p.m to 5:30 p.m. at the arena in Forest. They accept walk-ins and appointments.
Ontario’s mandatory vaccine passport policy for non-essential settings such as indoor dining, gyms, theatres and bars comes into effect next Wednesday.
Eight new local COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by the health unit. Of the 3,748 cases since the pandemic began, 3,637 were considered resolved while 42 were still active. A total of 549 cases have screened positive for variants of concern, with 92 linked to Delta.
Cases have been linked to both of the main school boards throughout the region, but all schools were still open.
The local death toll was still 69 and there were no active outbreaks.
Bluewater Health reported it had two COVID-positive patients in hospital.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry