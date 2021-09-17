‘We don’t have enough time at that rate’: Lambton’s top doctor urges people to step up and get the jab

Article content

The top public health official in the Sarnia area wants to see COVID-19 vaccination rates surpass 90 per cent as soon as possible to properly protect the community.

But how long will that take?

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘We don’t have enough time at that rate’: Lambton’s top doctor urges people to step up and get the jab Back to video

Too long at the current rate, Dr. Christopher Greensmith says.

“We’re giving about 200 to 300 doses a day, and we have 30,000 doses that we need to make up, so you can do the math,” he said. “We don’t have enough time at that rate.”

The 30,000 figure breaks down to just less than 12,000 more first doses throughout Sarnia-Lambton and about 18,000 additional second shots.

“And we need a couple of weeks after your second dose before it’s fully effective for you,” said Greensmith, who’s taken the job temporarily while his full-time counterpart campaigns in the federal election.

About 178,000 total shots have already been injected in local arms by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices – about 92,000 first doses and 85,500 second shots. That leaves about 79.5 per cent of the 12-plus population with a single shot and more than 74 per cent fully vaccinated.

But it’s a long road ahead to get past 90 per cent, Greensmith said.

“We’ve got to get people to come forward, and that’s why we’re advocating and making our clinics available,” he said.