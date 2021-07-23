Weapons seized at Blue Water Bridge

Article content

A suspect was charged and sent back to the U.S. after failing to declare weapons and ammunition at the Blue Water Bridge, Canadian border officials say.

Three firearms and three overcapacity magazines and ammunition were discovered despite the lack of declaration at the crossing between Port Huron, Mich. and Point Edward, Canada Border Services Agency said in a Tweet. A vehicle penalty was also issued, officials said.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential traffic since early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.