Multiple weather-related warnings were issued over the weekend for Sarnia and Lambton County.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement Sunday for the region as high levels of air pollution were expected.

Weather warnings issued for Sarnia-Lambton amid scorching weekend

“Hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area,” the statement said. “Moderate risk Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values are expected throughout the day with the potential of short-term high risk AQHI values in the afternoon.”

Similar conditions could potentially continue into Monday, the agency said. People in the area could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” the statement said.

A heat warning was also issued for Saturday through Monday for Sarnia, Petrolia and western Lambton County with temperatures expected to hit a high of between 31 and 33 C.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” the agency said.

Young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors were most at-risk, the agency said. Residents were encouraged to check on older family, friends and neighbours and make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place and people and pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle, the agency said.