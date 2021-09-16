Woman ‘lucky’ to be in court after alcohol-fuelled Lambton County crash

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“But she feels lucky that this was the wakeup call that it was,” the Goderich-based criminal defence lawyer said Thursday to a Sarnia judge after his client, Christina English, pleaded guilty to an impaired driving-related charge connected to a crash last year in Lambton Shores.

Assistant Crown attorney David Nicol agreed.

“As Mr. Cowan so put it, really Ms. English is quite lucky that she was able to walk away from that accident and that nobody else was hurt or was a victim in this case,” he said. “Otherwise, of course, it would certainly be more than a fine being sought by the Crown.”

And so did Justice Deborah Austin.

“That accident is something that I’m sure, when you think back on it, you recognize could have resulted in your death or some sort of lifelong-altering injury to yourself – or to someone else,” the judge said to English.

The 29-year-old South Hampton resident, who was drinking while driving on Nov. 5, 2020, flipped her vehicle near the intersection of Ravenswood Line and Northville Road, a rural area near a horse stables, winery and a golf course. Paramedics arrived around 8 p.m. and rushed her to the hospital in Strathroy.

“She was taken out through the windshield,” Cowan said. “All things considered had minor injuries – whiplash and the like – but was able to walk that day.”

Police found multiple beer cans and empty wine bottles in the car and tests later showed English had between 190 and 200 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.