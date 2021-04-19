Article content

The inventor of the PCR test, Dr. Kary Mullis, said the test was not intended to diagnose disease. He was using it for RNA and DNA sequencing. If it is processed too highly (too many cycles), it will pick up old dead viruses as well as live viruses, according to Dr. Mullis. His recommendation was nothing over 17 cycles.

Recently, the World Health Organization stated “anything over 30 cycles actually magnifies the samples so much that even insignificant sequences of viral DNA end up being magnified to the point that the test reads positive even if the virus is inactive and poses no threat to you or anyone else.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Are there too many false negatives being tested? Back to video

As of January 2021, according to Ontario figures, the PCR tests were still being processed at 38 to 40 cycles, which could mean we are potentially seeing a lot of asymptomic/not sick people testing positive because of the overprocessing of the test.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in 2020 that it is not asymptomatic people who are driving the pandemic. It is always symptomatic people that are the spreaders of respiratory disease.

According to the last Ontario figures, COVID peaked last October and November and has fallen rapidly since then. But, according to the daily numbers that are published, we are being told the numbers are high and therefore we are in lockdown again.

Is this because of too many false negatives on PCR testing?

Mike McKegney

Sarnia